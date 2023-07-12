This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Ahead of their return to the Championship, Ipswich Town are naturally exploring options to strengthen their squad.

One name seemingly under consideration at Portman Road is Arsenal centre-back Auston Trusty.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Town are interested in the 24-year-old this summer.

Trusty spent last season on loan at Birmingham City, where he impressed, making 44 Championship appearances.

Would Auston Trusty be a good signing for Ipswich Town?

With the above transfer links in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Trusty potentially heading to Portman Road.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This would be a tremendous signing for Ipswich Town.

We saw at Birmingham City last season that Trusty is an excellent defender at this level, and for Ipswich to snap him up ahead of their Championship return would be great business.

The Tractor Boys do have decent options at centre-half, but Trusty is proven in the second tier and would certainly challenge for a start in McKenna's side.

The 24-year-old is reportedly set to leave Arsenal permanently this summer and there will no doubt be plenty of competition for his signature.

As such, were they to pull this off, it could also be considered somewhat of a coup for the Tractor Boys.

Declan Harte

Trusty was voted player of the season at Birmingham, which indicates how highly he was thought of during his time on loan at St. Andrew’s.

The defender excelled in the Championship and would be a smart signing for any club that pulls off a deal with Arsenal.

Trusty is already a recognised senior international, having earned caps with the USMNT.

Ipswich are looking to improve their defensive options for life in the Championship and they could do a lot worse than signing the 24-year-old.

It will be interesting to see what kind of fee the Gunners demand for the centre-back, but Ipswich have shown a willingness to spend this summer.

Ben Wignall

Ipswich signing Trusty would tick quite a lot of boxes for it to be a good signing for the Tractor Boys.

Luke Woolfenden and George Edmundson were a good partnership in League One when the latter was actually fit, but Edmundson missed half of last season through injury, so there is understandable concern that McKenna may not have enough in defence.

Trusty would bring more balance to the backline as a left-footed player, and especially if McKenna wants to utilise a back three from time to time then he would be a perfect addition on the left-hand side of a trio.

You'd have to be concerned with the lack of Championship experience that Ipswich's current centre-back options have, so adding a player that is an international and also won Birmingham City's Player of the Year award for the 2022-23 season can only be a good thing.

Ipswich should have the finances to make a deal happen and Trusty should be their top defensive target if they can get a transfer to work.