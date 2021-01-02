‘Would thrive in that’ – Pundit makes claim on Tottenham youngster’s links with Championship club

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has claimed that a move to Coventry City could be a good fit for young Tottenham winger Jack Clarke.

It was recently reported that Coventry, along with Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday, are interested in taking the 20-year-old on loan during the January transfer window.

Spurs are apparently willing to sanction a temporary departure for the attacker, and Whelan believes that a move to Coventry could suit Clarke perfectly, despite the Sky Blues’ somewhat precarious position in the Championship table.

Speaking to Football Insider about those links between Clarke and Coventry, Whelan said: “Coventry, well, Mark Robins for me has done wonders at that club under really difficult circumstances, assembled a really good, competitive side.

“I like the style of play as well because what they’ve got there is a really young side and I think to me, if you’re asking me, yes, it might be harder because they’re down at the bottom but I think you’ll probably see a better style of football from Jack Clarke, along with those younger players in that side.”

Assessing the way Coventry setup under manager Mark Robins, and how that might affect Clarke, Whelan added: “It’s quite free-flowing football that Mark Robins plays, there’s a good blend of experience in the back and that little bit in midfield but generally, when you look across the board there, it is a really young Coventry side.

“I think he would thrive in that, I really do, and I think he’d probably get more game time.”

Since joining Tottenham from Leeds back in the summer of 2019, Clarke has made just two first team appearances for Spurs.

The winger also struggled for game time during loan spells back in the Championship with Leeds and QPR last season, making a combined ten appearances in all competitions for those two sides.

The Verdict

I do think that Whelan has a point with what he is saying about Clarke and a move to Coventry here.

Ultimately, the main priority for Clarke at the minute is to secure himself some more regular game time, and you do feel he would stand a good chance of getting that with a move to Coventry.

Given the Sky Blues do also seem to play with a bit more attacking intent than some of those clubs linked with him, it could be argued that Coventry are best option for Clarke from a playing perspective.

Indeed, with Coventry looking to secure their place in the Championship this season, it could be an opportunity for Clarke to make a name for himself were he to play a key role in helping them do that, meaning this could well be a deal worth looking into for the 20-year-old.