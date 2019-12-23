Would this Chelsea player be a good signing for Bristol City as links emerge? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are eyeing up a potential swoop for Chelsea centre-back Marc Guehi next month, according to The Sun, with the youngster potentially being loaned out by Frank Lampard’s side in January.

Southampton and Norwich have both made contact with the Blues over a deal, whilst the Robins are joined by Nottingham Forest, and Swansea in showing an interest in the England under-21 international.

So would Guehi be a good addition at Ashton Gate and would he fit in there?

Chris Gallagher

“This would be a decent signing for Bristol City.

“Of course, the youngster is talented and highly-rated, so he has the potential to do a decent job for the team and Lee Johnson certainly needs one more centre-back through the door.

“However, there have to be concerns about whether he can make an instant impact. The Robins need someone to hit the ground running and help them to promotion, so an untested kid is obviously a risk in that sense.

“Overall though, he has quality and wouldn’t be the worst addition for a Bristol City side that need a productive January.”

Kris Smith

“This would be a smart signing for Lee Johnson based on the sheer quality of Guehi and what he could bring to the defence for the second half of the season.

“It would appear to be a struggle to fit Guehi in and give him regular playing time given the depth of centre-backs they have at the moment.

“Guehi is at the point in his career where he needs to start playing so he can push on and show his potential in the same way Fikayo Tomori did last year for Derby.

“There would be a few clubs interested in signing Guehi and it would be wise for him to make sure he is at a club that he will play regularly at, which is not guaranteed at Ashton Gate.”

Toby Wilding

“I’m not altogether sure they need him to be honest.

“As good as Guehi may be, Bristol City do seem to rather well-stocked in the central defensive area of the pitch as it is at the minute, with a number of experienced and established options already in their ranks.

“Consequentially, a move to Ashton Gate may see Guehi struggle to get too much game time, something that is not going to help his development at this particular stage of his career.

“That being said, Bristol City and Chelsea have done plenty of deals in the past couple of seasons, so you feel they do have the foundations of a relationship on which they could come to some sort of an agreement here, and it will be interesting to see if that plays into their hands in this particular transfer battle come January.”