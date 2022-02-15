“Would the signing just become pointless?” – Birmingham City fan pundit responds as Blues cast eyes over 28-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City could be set to add to their ranks soon, with the news from Birmingham Live that Andre Wisdom is currently training with the club.

The player is without a team right now, meaning that he could join the Blues at any point. Even with the transfer window now closed, the fact he is a free agent enables him to join up with a new team whenever he can find himself a deal.

He’s been without a club since leaving Derby and it means that it could take him a while to get up to scratch with playing regular football again and getting back into the groove of playing in matches. However, Birmingham right now are desperate for some reinforcements and some results and Wisdom has the experience and knowhow to help out.

The fact he is available for nothing is even better for the club – and FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland has echoed these sentiments, as he feels the acquisition of Wisdom could be a good move.

He said: “”I’m actually quite happy with [Andre] Wisdom training with us and potentially signing. We have so many injuries in defence at the moment that we really need some experience, particularly in that backline.

“Being a full-back but playing in more of a central defensive role in the last couple of seasons, I do feel like he could offer some versatility too as well as his experience. Obviously he was fairly solid at Derby. I think the key thing really is getting him to match fitness as soon as possible but you could question how long is it going to take him to get to that match fitness and would our other defenders be back from injury by then? Would the signing just become pointless?

“I think you’ve got to look at all the factors but the biggest factor being his fitness and match sharpness. Hopefully his training session with the Blues goes well because we could really do with him in the side as soon as possible. All being well, I’d be really happy with the signing and I’d love to see him in the side as soon as possible.”

The Verdict

Andre Wisdom could be quite a shrewd move for Birmingham if he is up to the task of playing regular football again.

The former Derby man has been out of the game for a while, so it may take a while to get him back up to the required standard. Birmingham though definitely need some defensive recruits because their backline has been shot at this season. The side are running short on options and Wisdom is certainly not a bad one to have.

He has the experience of how to compete at this level – and do a good job – and as Tom mentioned, the fact he has played in a variety of positions means that he can cover wherever he is needed in the current Blues team. These are all definite plus points for adding him to their squad.

The issue is just on whether he can keep himself fit and whether he will be up to scratch after spending some time out of the game. If he can hit the same levels he has previously, then it could be a shrewd move.