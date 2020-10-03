‘Would tear up the Championship’ – Many Derby County fans react as club enter striker talks

Derby County have entered talks to sign West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin on a short-term deal, according to Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett.

The Rams are in the market for a new centre-forward, with Phillip Cocu recently revealing his plans to bring in a new striker to provide competition for the likes of Jack Marriott and Martyn Waghorn.

Austin joined West Brom from Southampton for around £4million last summer, but his time at the Hawthorns hasn’t really gone to plan thus far.

Quiz: Do these celebrities support Nottingham Forest or Derby County?

1 of 12 Niall Horan? Forest Derby

The 31-year-old struggled to nail down a regular place in the team last season, making only 18 league starts for the Baggies in the Championship.

The experienced forward did score 11 goals in a total of 38 appearances last term, though, as Albion won promotion to the Premier League.

Austin is yet to make an appearance in the top-flight this season, and a move away could now be on the cards for the striker.

Here, we take a look at Derby fans’ reactions to the potential arrival of Austin at Pride Park…

He's only 6 months younger than Chris Martin. This makes no sense. Desperation strikes again. — Ian J Redfern (@redfern_i_j) October 3, 2020

He is actually a decent striker. Injury free he’s potent. Rather than keep chastising what’s around how about we get behind the club. We don’t know all the internal affairs. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Andrew Bailey (@Andrew_Bailey_1) October 3, 2020

Can’t see this being true. — Barnaby & Chris (@AmbroseBarnaby) October 3, 2020

Can’t say I’m impressed by our protracted search for a striker, transfer deadline is fast approaching… 🧐 — BelvoirRam 🐑 (@BelvoirRam) October 3, 2020

Better than what we've currently got, as long as we get another striker in as well. 👍 — Paul Mottershead 🖤🤍 Dcfc 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐏 (@PaulMotto) October 3, 2020

Sure is wages would put us off surley — Mitchell Ward 🐏⚫⚪ (@mitchward_7) October 3, 2020

Not against Chaz Austin, always liked him. I did think we were passed 30+ high earners but happy if he does a job. Had been excited about Serdar Dursan link even though I’d never heard of him until 2 wks ago. Looks a player & will be a bit disappointed if that ones gone! #dcfc — SimonW (@SimonW_69) October 3, 2020

No issues with Charlie Austin, not sure what the fans expect, but a 31 year old shit house is just the battering ramp we need up front. He can also make a difference from defending set pieces, would put his head on a brick and then some. Proper footballer. #dcfc — Zak Winfield (@zakwinfield) October 3, 2020

Charlie Austin potentially to Derby? Absolutely- yes please!he would tear up the championship #DCFC — Simon (@simonwragg89) October 3, 2020