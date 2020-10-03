Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Would tear up the Championship’ – Many Derby County fans react as club enter striker talks

Published

2 mins ago

on

Derby County have entered talks to sign West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin on a short-term deal, according to Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett.

The Rams are in the market for a new centre-forward, with Phillip Cocu recently revealing his plans to bring in a new striker to provide competition for the likes of Jack Marriott and Martyn Waghorn.

Austin joined West Brom from Southampton for around £4million last summer, but his time at the Hawthorns hasn’t really gone to plan thus far.

The 31-year-old struggled to nail down a regular place in the team last season, making only 18 league starts for the Baggies in the Championship.

The experienced forward did score 11 goals in a total of 38 appearances last term, though, as Albion won promotion to the Premier League.

Austin is yet to make an appearance in the top-flight this season, and a move away could now be on the cards for the striker.

Here, we take a look at Derby fans’ reactions to the potential arrival of Austin at Pride Park…


