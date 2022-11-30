“Would take him” – Watford fan pundit reacts to interest in World Cup midfielder

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford have been linked with a move for FC Montreal midfielder Ismaël Koné ahead of the January transfer window.

Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb has reported that the Championship club are highly interested in the 20-year-old and are close to closing in on him.

Koné has enjoyed a breakthrough year in the MLS in 2020 – scoring four times and providing five assists in his 32 appearances – and impressed enough to earn a place in Canada’s squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

It seems a move to Europe and the Championship could be the next step for the Canadian as Slaven Bilic looks to strengthen his squad in the first transfer window of his Vicarage Road tenure.

FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie would like to see the Hornets sign him to bolster a midfield that is a little short in numbers at the moment.

He explained: “The centre of midfield does need strengthening. Tom Cleverley is injured, Imran Louza is injured, and Dan Gosling is being used at right-back while we’re deficient in that position so yes, I would say the centre of midfield does need strengthening.

“Is he the right person? Well, I think we’ll take anyone at the moment because that is an area of the pitch that does need bolstering so yeah, we would take him.”

Koné’s contract with Montreal runs until December 2023 but the MLS side do have the option of a one-year extension.

Watford are fourth in the Championship as things stand and will be hoping to close the five-point gap on the top two when they’re back in action against Hull City on Sunday the 11th of December.