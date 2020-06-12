‘Would suit Slaven Bilic’s style of play’ – Leeds and West Brom among sides battling for QPR man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It is shaping up to be a busy summer for QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, who has been linked with a string of clubs already.

The Championship’s top two Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion have both been linked with a move, while Club Brugge have reportedly had a £3 million bid rejected and Fenerbahce are also understood to be keen.

Osayi-Samuel appears to have turned a number of heads on the back of what has been the most impressive season of his career to date.

The R’s winger has scored six times and added eight assists this term, helping Mark Warburton’s side move to within six points of the play-offs.

He will likely be a key man in QPR’s run-in but beyond that, it seems his future is unclear.

But what move would be best for the 22-year-old and what should be his next step?

We’ve asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

I’m not entirely convinced that he’s got what it takes to displace what Leeds and West Brom currently have available to them in the wide areas, which might tease him abroad.

Say Leeds and West Brom are playing Premier League football next season, they are obviously attractive options, but Osayi-Samuel has to weigh up what’s best for his development.

We’ve seen a number of players leave the English game and be a huge success abroad, which could well the case in this instant.

Osayi-Samuel would be able to feature regularly and the fact he could gain experiences of playing in a different country, makes it an equally attractive option to playing in the Premier League.

George Dagless

Stay at QPR!

I like Osayi-Samuel as a player and think he could be a real talent but, for me, he needs to be staying with the Hoops for a bit longer.

Mark Warburton is building a really enjoyable to watch side and Osayi-Samuel is a big part of that – he wouldn’t necessarily enjoy the same treatment at Leeds of West Brom.

Stay with the Hoops for another year, keep playing and improving and then maybe get a big move – or be in the Premier League next season – I do think the R’s could put together a play-off challenge next year if they don’t go up this time around.

The 15-question QPR higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Ian Gillard's apps to Dave Clement's Higher Lower

George Harbey

I could see West Brom being a really good move for Osayi-Samuel.

They are arguably the most exciting team to watch in the Championship this season, and you would expect them to still be a rather attacking, flamboyant outfit even if they reach the Premier League next season.

They are going to need to bolster their attacking options, especially out wide, with Grady Diangana and Callum Robinson set to return to their parent clubs and become key players for West Ham United and Sheffield United respectively.

Osayi-Samuel’s pace and power would suit Slaven Bilic’s style of play to a tee. He’s at a very good age, and he is likely to receive plenty of game time if he made the move to the Hawthorns.