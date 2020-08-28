‘Would suit both parties’ – QPR weigh up transfer move for West Brom man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR are among a cluster of clubs weighing up a transfer move for West Brom midfielder Sam Field, as per Birmingham Mail.

The 22-year-old’s future at the Hawthorns remains unclear with it looking likely that Bilic will move him on this summer, after he was offloaded to Charlton on loan last season.

So, would QPR be a good next step for Field? Would he be a useful addition for Mark Warburton’s side?

The team here at FLW take a look….

George Harbey

I think Field would be a smart signing for QPR, and it seems inevitable that he’ll be on his way out of the Hawthorns

QPR definitely need to bolster their midfield options this summer following the recent departure of Eberechi Eze, and they’ve started doing so with the capture of Luke Amos, who is undoubtedly a very positive signing for the R’s.

Although Field is a different type of midfielder to Eze, there’s no doubt that he would add real energy and craft in the middle of the park, and after impressing for Charlton before picking up a bad injury, I think he’d be a solid option for Warburton’s side next term.

He still has plenty to offer and he will be looking to prove a point in the Championship after falling out of favour at West Brom, especially on the back of a bad injury too, and a side like QPR who will be pushing for at least a top-half finish next season would be a smart move for him.

It’s a deal that would suit both parties and it would be a positive move for both as well.

Jacob Potter

I think this is the right decision by QPR to target a move for Field.

He would have struggled to get into the West Brom team anytime soon, and I think the club made the right call in sending him out on loan to Charlton Athletic last term.

With the Baggies winning promotion this term, he’s likely to be pushed further down the pecking order in Slaven Bilic’s plans this season, as he adds quality to his squad ahead of life in the Premier League.

He’s still got age on his side, and will be eager to make a name for himself in senior football, and a move to QPR could see him do just that.

The Hoops need additional depth in their midfield options, especially with Eberechi Eze departing the club recently.

Field has already shown that he can have a positive impact at both ends of the pitch, and I think he’d thrive in the QPR team under Mark Warburton’s management, providing he was guaranteed regular minutes.

George Dagless

I think so.

He’s a Championship level player at the moment and QPR need to add a few more players this summer so I think this one ticks a lot of boxes.

He won’t see them having to fork out loads obviously and he’ll provide them with quality and energy in the middle of the park.

I think the Hoops have been pretty impressive with the business they have done so far this summer and that would continue with the arrival of Field.

He’ll want to show a bit more of what he can do with a good run in a side like QPR’s and if Mark Warburton gives him that chance I think R’s fans will like him.