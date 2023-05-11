This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Dinamo Zagreb are eyeing a potential move for Birmingham City midfielder Ivan Sunjic.

According to Croatian outlet Germanijak, the current league leaders are weighing up a summer move for their former player.

Should Birmingham City cash-in on Ivan Sunjic this summer?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the Blues should look to cash-in on the 26-year-old in the upcoming transfer window…

Brett Worthington

This seems to be a deal that would suit all parties.

Sunjic has spent this season on loan at Bundesliga Hertha Berlin, so you could argue he doesn’t feature in John Eustace’s plans anyway.

He has fallen out of favour at the German club, so it is unlikely they are going to take up the option to buy Sunjic this summer. Therefore, with him only having one year left on his current deal at St Andrews this is the perfect time for Birmingham to cash in on him.

Birmingham are a side that do have options in their midfield and are likely going to want to invest in the squad again this summer, so if their interest in genuine then it could be the best time for Sunjic and Birmingham to part ways.

Josh Cole

When you consider that Sunjic only has a year left to run on his contract, this summer represents the last chance that the Blues will get to secure a reasonable fee for the midfielder.

However, before sanctioning a departure, Birmingham will need to line up a replacement in this particular position as Hannibal and Krystian Bielik are set to return to their respective clubs when their loan deals expire.

Sunjic failed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis during his most recent Championship campaign as he only managed to record a relatively underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.49 at this level.

With there being no guarantee that Sunjic will be able to readjust to life in this division, Birmingham ought to consider cutting ties with him in the coming months.

Declan Harte

Sunjic’s time at Hertha Berlin has not worked out for anyone, so a return to Birmingham in the summer will lead to questions over his future.

With just one year left on his contract, cashing in on his value seems the smartest move at this stage.

Birmingham have midfield options so it’s not like he will be needed next season.

Selling him would also raise funds at a time of uncertainty over how much the club will have to spend this summer amid a takeover bid.

If Zagreb come in with a reasonable offer, then the Blues should accept and move on from what has been an underwhelming stint for the Croatian at St. Andrew’s.