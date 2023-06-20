Arsenal are in advanced talks with Southampton over potentially signing Romeo Lavia.

The 19-year-old has earned a lot of plaudits for his performances for the south coast club in the last year, despite the team suffering relegation to the Championship.

This has led to intense speculation surrounding his future, with the Gunners now reportedly leading the chase to his signature, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The midfielder has also been linked with a move to rivals Liverpool, Manchester United or Chelsea, but it is appearing likely that the Emirates could be his next destination.

What does Carlton Palmer think of Arsenal's pursuit of Romeo Lavia?

This comes as part of a transfer strategy to overhaul Mikel Arteta’s midfield options, with Declan Rice also being targeted from West Ham.

Carlton Palmer believes that this pairing would be a huge upgrade on the team’s current pairing

The 57-year-old expects the deal to be valued at higher than £40 million due to Manchester City’s buy-back clause that becomes active next summer, but has cited Kevin de Bruyne’s description of Lavia as a message of approval for the move.

“Arsenal have made two offers to sign Declan Rice from West Ham and Romeo Lavia from Southampton,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Both offers have not been accepted and negotiations are ongoing.

“Both of these signings would significantly improve Arsenal’s midfield from last season.

“Young and energetic, both with great futures ahead of them.

“Arsenal will have to find over £90 million to secure Rice’s services, but they’re still firmly supposed to be the ones that Rice wants to move to, and it’s hopeful a deal is secured.

“Man City have a buy-back clause of £40 million for Lavia, so the deal has to be over £40 million for him to move.

“He’s only 19 and de Bruyne has described him as ‘a top player in the making.’”

Would Romeo Lavia be a good signing for Arsenal?

Lavia is a massively promising talent that could be a fantastic signing for Arsenal if he can live up to his potential.

The 19-year-old is highly rated and has earned valuable Premier League experience at Southampton.

The Saints will struggle to turn down any offers worth more than £40 million, which could be important money to be reinvested back into improving the first team squad.

Lavia forming a midfield trio with Rice and Martin Odegaard could form the spine of that team for another five or 10 years, meaning it could be more than worth it to Arsenal to spend whatever it will take to get these deals over the line.