‘Would show real ambition’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Brentford make player decision

Nottingham Forest have the chance to sign Emiliano Marcondes for nothing following his departure from Brentford.

The 26-year-old was one of three players to be let go by Brentford at the end of their contracts, with Henrik Dalsgaard and Luke Daniel also departing.

Marcondes made 40 appearances in all competitions this term, scoring three goals and chipping in with three assists.

The midfielder also produced a standout performance in the Championship play-off final against Swansea City, scoring the second goal in a 2-0 win.

Forest were linked with Marcondes ahead of the January transfer window, along with the likes of QPR and Norwich City.

Marcondes, according to the Daily Mail, is now said to be attracting interest from English, German and French sides.

It remains to be seen whether Forest are among those sides ready to move in for the 26-year-old on a free transfer or not.

The Reds are yet to strengthen their squad and add a fresh face to their squad, with the transfer window officially opening this week.

Chris Hughton will be keen to add more quality in the final third, though, with the Reds scoring only 37 goals in 46 Championship matches this term.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to a potential free transfer swoop for Marcondes, following his release by Brentford…

Yes please x — Pamela Stone💙 (@pamandgraham23) June 10, 2021

three goals in 81 Championship games. Are you sure he is a striker? I'd sooner bring back Ben Brereton. — David Cutts (@plato1949) June 10, 2021

Yes but I suspect he'll have better offers than us. — Davo M (@davo261088) June 10, 2021

No, so bloody big headed! — Henrik NFFC Johansen (@henjohansen1) June 10, 2021

You how to wonder why Marcondes isn’t staying at Brentford? Is he making some ludicrous demands or something? I like him. But Brentford are excellent as assessing value for money. If he wants big money on a long term deal, not sure he’s impactive enough to warrant it. #NFFC — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) June 10, 2021

I’d like us to sign Emiliano Marcondes, just released by Brentford. Good player.#nffc — Jake🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@jakeadkinsport) June 10, 2021

Doesn’t fit our criteria: over 30, wanting atleast 20k a week — Ben🏳️‍🌈 (@ben_f_1) June 10, 2021

Emiliano Marcondes free agent. If I were Hughton I would be all over that. Quality player as shown towards the back end of last season, would show real ambition. #NFFC — Ethan Lamb (@ethanlamb01) June 10, 2021