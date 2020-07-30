‘Would show a real lack of ambition’ – Familiar face emerges on Bristol City’s managerial radar: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Dean Holden has emerged as a contender to become the permanent head coach of Bristol City, as the club continue to search for a replacement for Lee Johnson.

Holden took caretaker charge of the Robins following the departure of Johnson, who was sacked following a 1-0 defeat to Cardiff City, after seeing their top-six hopes diminish under the 39-year-old.

Holden managed to guide City to back-to-back wins following Johnson’s dismissal, but the Robins ended the season on a negative note, going winless in their final three matches.

According to Bristol Live, Holden is now being seriously considered by the Robins, and it is understood that he has been interviewed by the club as they look to appoint a new head coach.

Here, the FLW team discuss this potential managerial appointment…

Ned Holmes

I’m not sure about this one if I’m totally honest.

Holden is a highly thought of up-and-coming coach and he obviously knows the job but to me, this looks the cheap option and one that is lacking in ambition.

City are looking to press on and build on the progress made under Johnson, with eyes on the top of the Championship and the Premier League.

With that in mind, I’m not sure Holden is the right man for the job right now – particularly when you have the likes of Chris Hughton and Paul Cook seemingly in the running.

I don’t think it would be an awful appointment but with the likes of Cook and Hughton linked, it seems a missed opportunity to turn to Holden.

Alfie Burns

Not in my eyes.

When an option like Chris Hughton is available, you go and get him, especially after interviewing him.

Holden did a good job in caretaker charge, but the full-time gig is completely different and I’d fear for Bristol City’s chance of the top-six if they appointed him

It’s a cheap option and fans will be so frustrated if things materialise.

It should be Hughton and should’ve been done weeks ago.

Jacob Potter

He wouldn’t be the right choice.

Bristol City need to appoint a permanent manager that has a long-term goal with the club, and I’m not convinced that Holden would be the right manager to do that.

The Robins have narrowly missed out on a top-six finish in the Championship in the last few years, and they need someone with proven experience of getting the best out of teams at this level.

I would be targeting someone like Paul Cook or Chris Hughton over Holden as a permanent manager ahead of the 2020/21 season.

It would show a real lack of ambition if they were to appoint Holden as Lee Johnson’s permanent successor.