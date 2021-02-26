‘Would seem to be a smart move’ – Celtic linked with EFL boss: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy is reportedly on the shortlist to become Neil Lennon’s permanent successor at Celtic.

Lennon resigned as manager of the Scottish coach last week and, according to Football Insider, McCarthy is on the shortlist of potential replacements after his sensational start at Cardiff.

The Bluebirds have not lost a game since the 62-year-old took charge, winning six in eight and climbing into the play-offs.

So would he be a good appointment for the Hoops? And should the Bluebirds be worried about losing him?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Phil Spencer

I’m not at all convinced that this is the right move for Celtic.

While Mick McCarthy has done an excellent job since taking charge of Cardiff City I think it’s a big step up to take over at Parkhead.

The Bhoys will be looking for a high-profile addition to match Rangers’ boss Steven Gerrard and I’m not sure that McCarthy is the man to bring that.

Would he have been a contender 6 months ago before taking over at Cardiff? I doubt it, and that’s why I’m not convinced that he’s the man for the job.

Ben Wignall

It’s really hard to decipher what Celtic actually need at this moment in time – whether that’s an experienced manager or a progressive, younger head coach like Rangers went for with Steven Gerrard.

If they did go down the former route though, then McCarthy would be a solid option, and that’s not something I would have said a few months ago.

Like many, I was perplexed when Cardiff replaced Neil Harris with McCarthy last month, but he’s made a lot of people look silly with the impact he has made in the Welsh capital.

Should Cardiff fans be worried though? Celtic does seem like an attractive option, especially with a potential rebuild in order, but Cardiff fans shouldn’t panic just yet.

With the way things are going, you can’t write the Bluebirds off promotion to the Premier League, and even if that doesn’t happen, you’d imagine that a contract extension will be on the table for McCarthy soon enough, so he could end up having a big decision to make.

Toby Wilding

I could see this being a good appointment for Celtic.

Looking at the impact he has made at Cardiff in the past few weeks, it still seems as though McCarthy has got what it takes to help lift a squad from a pretty low ebb to turn things around quickly, which is just what Celtic need at the minute.

It is also worth noting that given he has already played for the club during his career, McCarthy ought to have some idea of how things work at Celtic, which could help him to settle down and start making an impression at a reasonably fast pace, meaning this would seem to be a smart move.

However, given he has only been at Cardiff for a matter of weeks, and the fact that he will have already seen the potential to compete for promotion to the Premier League that that squad possesses, I’m not convinced that is a project he will want to walk away from at such an early stage, meaning I would argue there isn’t much cause for concern for Cardiff fans here.