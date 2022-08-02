“Would seem like a logical signing” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit reacts as Addicks look to seal Crystal Palace agreement

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic are one of a number of League One clubs in the running for Crystal Palace attacker Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Alan Nixon has reported.

Along with divisional rivals Lincoln City and Oxford United, the Addicks are keen on bringing the 19-year-old into the fold at The Valley, but the Eagles are waiting on the teenager to sign a new contract first before giving the green light for his temporary departure.

Once that happens, it’s believed that Rak-Sakyi himself will have the final decision on where he goes for the 2022-23 season as he looks for regular senior minutes, having netted 18 goals and five assists in 25 matches in the Premier League 2 competition in 2021-22.

Rak-Sakyi has also played twice for Palace in the Premier League, including being rewarded with a start on the final day of last season against Manchester United, and FLW’s Charlton fan pundit Ben Fleming believes that the youngster would be a solid addition to the options that Ben Garner currently has at his disposal.

“To be honest I’ve not seen a lot of him and it does seem quite clear from what I’ve read that there are a lot of offers out there and that Charlton are certainly facing heavy competition,” Ben said.

“So from that point of view, it hopefully would be a good signing for us. I think if you’re looking at how Ben Garner wants to set up, the wingers at the minute we’ve only got Corey Blackett-Taylor, Diallang Jaiyesimi and Charlie Kirk as out-and-out wingers.

“From that point of view I think it would be great to get another winger in and certainly someone who has excited at Premier League 2 level, so I think on paper it would seem like a logical signing – but it seems like a long way to go as to whether we will be able to secure his signature.”

The Verdict

Rak-Sakyi has certainly earned his opportunity when it comes to going out to a decent level of EFL football and getting minutes.

On the strength of his performances at under-23 level for Palace, it’s perhaps a surprise that he’s not heading to the Championship as looking at the numbers, he is on par with Manchester City’s James McAtee, who is signing for Sheffield United.

But whatever League One club lands Rak-Sakyi will be getting an exciting player on their hands who Patrick Vieira quite clearly rates as he started him against Manchester United just a few months ago.

Charlton probably do need one more winger and certainly a couple of strikers before the window closes, and Rak-Sakyi would be a perfect start should he choose the Addicks and to remain in London.