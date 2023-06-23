This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City are considering a move for Wolves defender Conor Coady as they prepare for a Championship return, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

The experienced centre-back spent last season on loan at Everton, with it since emerging that the Toffees have opted against the option they had to make his deal permanent.

Coady has amassed nearly 200 matches of Premier League action over the years, with 30-year-old gathering a similar level of experience in the Championship.

Should Leicester City strengthen their interest in Wolves defender Conor Coady?

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on the Wolves defender and whether or not he would make a good addition at the King Power Stadium this summer...

Billy Mulley

Coady would be a fantastic addition at second tier level and would represent a huge coup but I still think there could be a Premier League move out there for him.

He is a commanding centre-back, who leads by example and has the experience of thriving in the Premier League, in relatively recent times too.

He is also a fantastic personality who would help lift spirits and raise ambition levels at Leicester, following their relegation from England's top-flight.

Dominant in the air and in his ground duels, whilst proving to be a competent enough ball carrier in the Premier League, you would imagine that the 30-year-old would be a real hit with Leicester.

This would represent wonderful business if the Foxes can pull this off but in my head, he will still be playing Premier League football next season, one way or another.

Brett Worthington

This would be an excellent signing for Leicester City.

The defender has shown throughout his time in the Premier League that he is a vocal presence and a commanding leader. All attributes that the Foxes need this summer as they try to bounce back to the Premier League.

Coady is only 30-years-old, so they are not signing someone who is past his best; the defender has still got something to offer, and even more so in the Championship.

It wasn’t long ago that Coady was a regular in the England set-up, so considering their current options, this is one that the club should definitely try and get over the line.

James Reeves

Coady would be an excellent signing for Leicester.

While he lost his place at Everton under Sean Dyche in the second half of the season, he has proven himself to be a quality defender at Premier League level in recent years and it would be a coup to convince him to drop down to the Championship.

Coady would add much needed solidity to a Foxes defence which looked incredibly vulnerable this season and his leadership qualities would be invaluable as Enzo Maresca looks to mount a promotion push.

The 30-year-old has won promotion from the second tier with Wolves in 2018 and his arrival would be the perfect start to Maresca's rebuild at the King Power Stadium.

Coady's best football has come when he has featured in a back three and the only concern is that he could be slightly less effective if Maresca opts for a back four, but in an system, he would be an outstanding addition.