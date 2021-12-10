‘Would represent good business’ – QPR looking to strike Rangers deal in January: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR are reportedly interested in Rangers centre-back Jack Simpson ahead of the January window.

According to The Telegraph, the west London club are eyeing a move for the Ibrox outcast but face competition from Middlesbrough and Swansea City.

But would Simpson be a good signing for the R’s? And do they need him?

Marcus Ally

The West Londoners could do with a bit of added depth at centre back, particularly with Warburton sticking to a three at the back formation this term and therefore Simpson would represent good business.

This move, of course, could be more likely if Rob Dickie departs the club in January, making for funds available to swoop for Simpson who has a contract at Rangers running until the summer of 2025.

Yoann Barbet has had an excellent first half of the season although inconsistencies often creep into his game, after the usual three of Dickie, Barbet and Jimmy Dunne there is only Jordy De Wijs and therefore Simpson would provide healthy competition.

Simpson has struggled to make his presence known in the Scottish Premiership, meaning that a deal could be an attractive proposition for both parties.

Charlie Gregory

Jack Simpson does look a good young talent and he is still very early on in his career too. Although he might not be an automatic starter if he joins QPR, he would surely get much more action for the Hoops than he currently is for Rangers.

The defender provides a decent squad option to them and has the potential to become a key player in the first team if he lives up to potential. Add in the fact that he isn’t playing in Scotland and he could be available for a steal in the winter transfer window.

They’ll face a battle to sign him with Middlesbrough and Swansea also sniffing around but QPR, of the three, are looking the most likely to bag a play-off spot as things stand.

That could work in their favour, as the opportunity to join a promotion-winning side could be too good to turn down – and QPR themselves would benefit from another solid addition to their team.

Billy Mulley

I do like the sound of this potential move.

Mark Warburton has made it clear that he wants defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window, especially with Jordi De Wijs injured for the next few months.

QPR’s current starting options are comparatively strong when looking at the rest of the division, but they need competition to keep on top of their game.

Jack Simpson is certainly a player who could thrive at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, possessing a lot of desirable attributes that would make him fit in the QPR set up also.

He is also a player who can progress with them, should promotion to the top flight occur over the next couple of years.

Ultimately, Warburton will be forward-planning. He knows that promotion is a guanine possibility this year and will need to be equipped if it does happen.