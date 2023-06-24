This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have joined the race to sign exciting Everton forward Ellis Simms, with the 22-year-old attracting lots of interest from the Championship already.

As detailed in a report from TEAMtalk, Michael Carrick's Boro are keeping tabs on the young forward who enjoyed a productive first half of the campaign with Sunderland last time out.

The likes of Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City have all been credited with an interest in Simms during the early stages of this summer transfer window, whilst former temporary employers Sunderland are also in pursuit.

Would Ellis Simms be a good signing at Middlesbrough this summer?

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on Simms and whether or not he would be a good addition at Middlesbrough this summer...

Billy Mulley

I think Simms would be a fantastic addition at Middlesbrough, with the level of interest that has already surfaced in him acting as an indication to the quality he possesses and the high ceiling he comes with.

A player that has already proven that he can score goals at a consistent rate at Championship level, his hold up and combination play makes him someone who could thrive in a side who would have excellent levels of creativity around him.

He is a different kind of striker to Cameron Archer who enjoyed a really impressive second half of the season at Boro, however, it would only take a slight tactical tweak to make Simms work at the Riverside.

This would represent fantastic business as it remains to be seen if Boro can win the race for Simms.

Declan Harte

Simms would be a solid signing for Middlesbrough, who need some reinforcement in attack next season.

The 22-year-old was impressive during his loan spell with Sunderland, bagging seven goals in 17 league appearances.

The Everton forward isn’t quite to the same level of Cameron Archer, so it will be interesting to see if Simms is a replacement for the Villa forward or if the club will attempt to pursue both.

The future of Chuba Akpom also raises questions over what Carrick’s attacking options will look like next season.

But adding another option certainly wouldn’t go amiss even if Akpom remains and Simms would definitely be a smart addition.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It makes complete sense that Middlesbrough are looking at adding a striker this summer,

Cameron Archer has already returned to Aston Villa and it remains unclear whether or not they can get him back.

Meanwhile, Chuba Akpom, with less than a year left on his current deal at the Riverside Stadium is also facing an uncertain future at the club.

With those two gone, so too goes a lot of goals.

Simms showed at Sunderland last season that he can play at this level, and would be an interesting addition to Michael Carrick's side.

Competition for the 22-year-old looks strong, though, so it may be one tough battle to secure his signature this summer,