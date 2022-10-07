“Would represent a bold appointment” – Which manager should Hull City turn towards following Pedro Martins knock-back? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of a new head coach after ending talks with Portuguese boss Pedro Martins.

As confirmed by owner Acun Ilicali, an agreement could not be reached with the 52-year-old to succeed Shota Arveladze in the dugout, despite the three-time Greek Super League-winning manager being present at the MKM Stadium on Wednesday night for Hull’s victory over Wigan Athletic.

Talks continued into Thursday, two days after Ilicali flew Martins into East Riding of Yorkshire on his private jet, but Martins has now headed back home without taking on the job, despite a three-year deal reportedly being verbally agreed.

Where does Hull’s Turkish owner turn next in his bid to find a new manager? Let’s see what the FLW team think Ilicali should do…

Ben Wignall

Even though he’s believed to not be in the running, Carlos Corberan should be the first name that Ilicali contacts in regards to the vacancy from now.

I’m bewildered as to why he isn’t being considered as a top candidate, simply from how he galvanised what was an ordinary Huddersfield team on paper from a poor season in 2020-21 to then finish third in the previous campaign, taking to them within 90 minutes of a return to the Premier League.

The Spaniard proved himself to be tactically flexible with a number of different formations utilised, and whilst he’s probably a better manager when his team soak up pressure and hit on the counter attack from what we’ve seen, he could easily be as good a coach with a more attack-minded outfit.

His short stint at Olympiacos recently can be discounted as their owner is known for making rash decisions – he can come back to England with a clean slate and Ilicali should be giving him that chance.

Adam Jones

Chris Wilder would probably be an awful choice.

He may seem like an ideal fit considering the Tigers like operating with a back three – but Acun Ilicali and the recruitment team seem to play a very hands-on role and that’s not something that will be welcomed by the 55-year-old.

He will want control over his transfers and this is why Hull may be best served going for someone that will be happy to be a head coach rather than a manager.

Rob Edwards springs to mind, although his appointment may be a risk considering the limited managerial experience he has in the Championship.

He wasn’t given a huge amount of time to put his stamp on Watford though – and probably deserves another crack at the second tier following a successful time at Forest Green Rovers.

Marcus Ally

Carlos Carvalhal.

Carlos Corberan will also probably be an enticing name on their shortlist, but the Spaniard’s style of play does seem a little defensive for a club with the ambitions of the Tigers.

Carvalhal has great experience at the level with Sheffield Wednesday, and did a mightily impressive job to come so close to keeping Swansea City in the Premier League.

They need to bring in an authoritative figure to deal with a bloated dressing room after so many signings were made in the summer window.

Carvalhal fits that bill having taken high profile roles before, and while the Tigers will still be looking over shoulders a touch in the league table, the 56-year-old would represent a bold appointment and one that clearly states promotion ambitions, where Shota Arveladze was certainly more of a risk.