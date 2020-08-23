‘Would rather have kept Grant Hall’ – Some QPR fans aren’t impressed with latest Ebere Eze rumour

Fulham are being touted with a move for QPR’s Ebere Eze this month, with Alfie Mawson potential going the other way – most likely on loan.

QPR’s 22-year-old star looks set to depart this month. His 14 goals season last time round has made him a wanted man and after sitting through his side’s friendly win over AFC Wimbledon yesterday, his exit looks imminent.

Plenty of teams have been in the mix – Crystal Palace and West ham looked to be the favourites at one point, then Leeds United joined the race, and yesterday it was reported that Fulham were interested too.

Now, Sun journalist Alan Nixon reports that Fulham could be ready to offer £15 million and Mawson in exchange for Eze, and it’s brought about a positive response from the QPR fans.

They’re in desperate need of a centre-back and although Mawson has had his struggled over the past 18-months, QPR could be the perfect place for him to resurrect his career.

See what the QPR fans are saying below:

Don't rate Alfie Mawson and don't think he's what we need. I'm not surprised fulham are apparently offering him to us. #QPR — Joshua Nukem (@JoshyNewcombe) August 23, 2020

Would rather have kept Grant Hall than sign Alfie Mawson #QPR — Robert Tarrant (@taz_qpr) August 23, 2020

Don’t rate Mawson at all — Kian G (@QPR_Kian) August 23, 2020

Maybe Mawson don’t match the quality of Eze but it’s still a good offer.

Mawson has respectable quality and with the possible £15m on top we can invest in a Eze replacement and other positions Warburton wants.

Also saves us having to buy a centre back,smart deal IMO#QPR — Paddy McGuinness (@mcguinness2004) August 23, 2020

£15 mil plus Alfie Mawson? I’d take that https://t.co/JGy75cD8ZH — Jack Nichols (@jacknichols82) August 23, 2020

might be the best deal we can get. decent centre back (which we're desperate for) and £15m on top is actually good business. https://t.co/cReQI0Y2F7 — ST (@STQPR_) August 23, 2020

Eze for cash AND Mawson?! Goodness me what a deal https://t.co/A8jMu22ZT2 — Alex Scarsi (@Scarsi_) August 23, 2020

Not bad at all https://t.co/Z0wTB52J3B — Harry (@papeinho) August 23, 2020