Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

QPR

‘Would rather have kept Grant Hall’ – Some QPR fans aren’t impressed with latest Ebere Eze rumour

Published

6 mins ago

on

Fulham are being touted with a move for QPR’s Ebere Eze this month, with Alfie Mawson potential going the other way – most likely on loan.

QPR’s 22-year-old star looks set to depart this month. His 14 goals season last time round has made him a wanted man and after sitting through his side’s friendly win over AFC Wimbledon yesterday, his exit looks imminent.

Plenty of teams have been in the mix – Crystal Palace and West ham looked to be the favourites at one point, then Leeds United joined the race, and yesterday it was reported that Fulham were interested too.

Quiz: Are these 10 QPR facts actually true?

1 of 10

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium holds more than 18,000

Now, Sun journalist Alan Nixon reports that Fulham could be ready to offer £15 million and Mawson in exchange for Eze, and it’s brought about a positive response from the QPR fans.

They’re in desperate need of a centre-back and although Mawson has had his struggled over the past 18-months, QPR could be the perfect place for him to resurrect his career.

See what the QPR fans are saying below:


Related Topics:

Freelance football journalist based in Sheffield. Postgraduate degree in Sports Journalism, and good experience in digital football writing and match reporting.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Would rather have kept Grant Hall’ – Some QPR fans aren’t impressed with latest Ebere Eze rumour

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: