‘Would rather give Yates a go’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to potential Watson replacement

Nottingham Forest have identified Jack Colback as a potential replacement for Ben Watson this summer, according to reports from The Athletic.

Sabri Lamouchi will be keen to strengthen his squad this summer, with his side still in the race for promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

The club have reportedly offered Watson a new one-year deal at the City Ground, with his current deal on Trentside set to run out at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old has been a key player for Forest in their bid for promotion this season, featuring in every single league game for Forest under Lamouchi.

Whether he agrees fresh terms at the City Ground remains to be seen, though, with Queens Park Rangers and Charlton Athletic both said to be interested in the midfielder.

But, The Athletic claims that if Watson does leave, then former Newcastle United loanee Jack Colback is a potential transfer target to replace Watson.

The 30-year-old is no stranger to the City Ground faithful, sending a year-and-a-half on loan with Forest in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

Colback made 55 appearances in total for the Reds and even captained the club on numerous occasions, and Reds fans have reacted to the news that he could be returning…

Get Colback in. Finances permitting. There’s no way Watson can keep this season’s standards up for the two more years he wants. — Kev Baz Wat (@WatBaz) June 10, 2020

Even if Watson does sign, I’d still be all over Colback — Ed 034 🏆🏆🏆 (@dingdinghopkin) June 10, 2020

Watson like this season is way better than Colback… — Henrik NFFC Johansen (@henjohansen1) June 10, 2020

Tough one on Watson, would be a huge loss off the pitch as much as anything but he's 35 next month, 2 year contract seems too long really, especially with Colback ready and waiting in the wings — Gary (@RedDogGary) June 10, 2020

I hope we do keep Watson but if we don't I really hope we don't rush to sign Colback. Would rather give Yates a go myself. #nffc — YouAreMyForest (@YouAreMyForest) June 10, 2020

Get Jack Colback signed up Forest. #nffc — Jack Bryan (@jackbryan8) June 10, 2020

After this seasons performances it would be sad to see Watson leave, but if he’s been offered a longer deal elsewhere where he’s originally from, I can’t blame the lad, but if he goes let’s get Colback back🙏🏻 #NFFC — rory lomax (@roryjlomax) June 10, 2020