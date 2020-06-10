Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Would rather give Yates a go’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to potential Watson replacement

Published

8 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest have identified Jack Colback as a potential replacement for Ben Watson this summer, according to reports from The Athletic.

Sabri Lamouchi will be keen to strengthen his squad this summer, with his side still in the race for promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

The club have reportedly offered Watson a new one-year deal at the City Ground, with his current deal on Trentside set to run out at the end of the season.

Can you name these 13 hidden ex-Forest players?

1 of 13

WHO IS THE PLAYER?

The 35-year-old has been a key player for Forest in their bid for promotion this season, featuring in every single league game for Forest under Lamouchi.

Whether he agrees fresh terms at the City Ground remains to be seen, though, with Queens Park Rangers and Charlton Athletic both said to be interested in the midfielder.

But, The Athletic claims that if Watson does leave, then former Newcastle United loanee Jack Colback is a potential transfer target to replace Watson.

The 30-year-old is no stranger to the City Ground faithful, sending a year-and-a-half on loan with Forest in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

Colback made 55 appearances in total for the Reds and even captained the club on numerous occasions, and Reds fans have reacted to the news that he could be returning…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Would rather give Yates a go’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to potential Watson replacement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: