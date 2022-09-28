“Would provide Wilder with versatility” – Middlesbrough eyeing EFL talent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are weighing up a January move for Northampton Town winger Sam Hoskins, as per a Football League World exclusive.

The report states that Boro will face Championship competition from Sunderland, whilst Barnsley, Derby County, Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday are providing competition from the lower division.

Hoskins has made an excellent start to the new League Two campaign, netting 11 goals in Northampton’s opening 10 games, chipping in with a further assist in that time.

Arriving at Northampton back in 0215, and going on to play over 300 times for the Cobblers, it was in fact current Boro boss Chris Wilder who signed the prolific attacker.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Middlesbrough’s reported interest in the 29-year-old…

12 quiz questions about Middlesbrough legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 1. What nationality is Mark Schwarzer? American South African Australian Canadian

Billy Mulley

Hoskins has proven during his time with Northampton that he is above League Two level, with the start of this campaign acting as further confirmation.

The exciting winger would provide Wilder with versatility, however, within a club who will still be setting their sights on achieving promotion, it is hard to see Hoskins being a start if a move to Middlesbrough did come to fruition.

A real creative threat, who is full of confidence at present, a move to a side chasing promotion in League One would perhaps be a better option for all involved in his pursuit.

Hoskins has the ability to carve defences open at will and sees the game quicker than most, all whilst proving to be deadly in front of goals on a rather consistent basis.

Carla Devine

I’m a massive fan of the way Sam Hoskins has worked his way up in his career and really developed over the years with Northampton having never really settled before then.

Recently we have seen him push himself to the next level as he scored 14 goals for his side last season as his side reached the play-offs and showed he has attacking force to offer.

This season he has got off to a fantastic start already scoring 11 goals in ten games and you expect that form to continue which makes him a really exciting player.

However, I worry about the step up to the Championship. He has limited experience in the second tier and has played most of his football in League Two. Whilst he’s in great form, it’s often hard to go into a higher league and produce the same numbers and I worry his game time would suffer if he went to Middlesbrough which he probably doesn’t want at 29-years-old.

Chris Wilder has built a good side this season so I wouldn’t say he’s necessarily needed when you look at the names in the squad. However, when you consider how poorly Boro have started the season, Hoskins could provide a different option going forward and refresh the team that way.

Declan Harte

Hoskins has made an electric start to the new season, with a very impressive tally of 11 league goals from 10 games.

He has already nearly matched his tally of 13 from 44 appearances last season and it is still only September.

If he could keep this form up while moving up to the Championship then it would be a no-brainer signing.

However, the jump up from League Two to the second division is so big that this is quite unlikely.

He is also 29-years old and has never shown a prolific streak of finishing to this level before so it is likely this is just a purple patch that doesn’t continue beyond the next few months.

Boro should be targeting more ambitious striking options to improve their attack instead of taking a gamble on the Northampton Town forward.