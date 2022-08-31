“Would prove to be a very smart signing” – Leeds United eye Coventry City striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are eyeing a potential move for Coventry City forward Viktor Gykores.

According to Dean Jones, via GiveMeSport, the Premier League side are weighing up an offer for the Swedish international.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the Championship striker would be a good addition to Jesse Marsch’s side…

Toby Wilding

This does look as though it could be a rather useful deal for Leeds if they were to make it happen.

After their struggles in front of goal last season, some extra attacking firepower has felt like a priority for the club this summer, and that may only be enhanced by the injury suffered by Rodrigo against Everton on Tuesday.

Given the goals he scored for Coventry last season, Gyokeres certainly has the finishing ability required to be that extra threat needed in Leeds’ attacking line, providing some welcome cover for Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford.

You feel questions would be asked at Elland Road if a striker was not signed before the window closes, and given Gyokeres may be more affordable than some of the established top-flight and international strikers they have been linked, he could be a useful for one for Leeds to target, given recent suggestions of a limited budget remaining at Elland Road.

Charlie Gregory

Viktor Gyokeres would no doubt be an excellent addition to the Leeds squad if he was to sign. His performances in the second tier have certainly warranted another crack in the top flight after his spell with Brighton and he could get regular action with the Whites.

He looks like he has come on leaps and bounds since his move to Coventry. He was a different player at Brighton and is now well-equipped to tackle the top flight. He could get game-time and score plenty in the kind of team Marsch wants to play with and the club themselves would benefit from a goal scorer. A striker right now is just what they need.

However, if Coventry were to sell their prized assets it would be a massive blow. Especially at this time in the transfer window, would they be able to find a replacement? Could they afford someone to score the goals they would miss if he left the side? If they couldn’t, then they could struggle in the Championship this season too.

Whatever Leeds are offering for the player then is not enough for him – he is far too invaluable for Coventry to sell.

Declan Harte

It is evident that Marsch wants to add further attacking reinforcement before the window closes.

Having a deputy to Patrick Bamford could be essential to the team’s Premier League season.

Gyokeres would prove to be a very smart signing for Leeds, with the forward proving himself as a top Championship talent.

The Swede bagged 17 goals and five assists for the Sky Blues last season and was a crucial player in Mark Robins’ side.

It has been a disruptive start to this campaign, but the 24-year old has bagged one goal from the team’s opening three games.

Having him in the squad would improve Leeds’ chances of avoiding a relegation battle and offer Bamford stable competition to lead the line in Marsch’s side.