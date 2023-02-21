“Would probably let him go” – Norwich City fan pundit makes Max Aarons claim ahead of summer

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City will be hoping to launch a push for a top-six finish over the course of the coming weeks by securing some positive results in their upcoming fixtures.

As it stands, the Canaries are within striking distance of Sunderland who occupy the final play-off spot in the Championship standings.

One of the individuals who is expected to play a significant role in the club’s quest for success is Max Aarons.

A report from TEAMtalk earlier this month suggested that the defender had opted to reject the chance to join two Premier League sides as well as one foreign outfit last month in order to remain at Carrow Road.

A key member of Norwich’s squad, Aarons has made 33 appearances for the Canaries in all competitions this season.

With the transfer window set to open again in the summer, the 23-year-old may once again become the subject of a great deal of speculation.

Making reference to Aarons, FLW’s Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes has admitted that if the club do not get promoted this season, it will be the right time to let the full-back move on to pastures new.

Speaking to FLW, Downes said: “I think if Norwich don’t get promoted this season, it is probably time to let Max Aarons go.

“He’s worked incredibly hard over the years and I think out of everyone, he really deserves to get his move.

“But I don’t know how long he has left on his contract and I think in terms of a fee, we are not going to be getting anywhere near as much as we would have done two years ago let’s say.

“But he is also one of the only players that we have that we could really get money from.

“So, I would probably let him go and then bring back Bali Mumba who I think would be ready to take Max Aarons’ place.”

The Verdict

Aarons has certainly demonstrated a great deal of loyalty to Norwich and thus it is hardly a surprise that Downes would not begrudge a move for him later this year if the club fail in their quest to secure an immediate return to the top-flight.

With the defender’s contract set to run until 2024, this summer does represent an opportunity for the Canaries to secure a reasonable fee for him.

Downes makes a valid point regarding Mumba as he may indeed now be ready to feature on a regular basis in the Championship when he returns to Carrow Road following the expiry of his loan spell at Plymouth Argyle.

During his time at Home Park, Mumba has made considerable strides in terms of his development.

As well as providing 13 direct goal contributions in League One, the 21-year-old has also made 1.8 tackles per game at this level and is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.12.