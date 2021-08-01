‘Would probably improve every Championship club’ – Sheffield United eyeing Manchester United player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are interested in Manchester United midfielder James Garner, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Garner spent last season on loan in the Championship with Watford and Nottingham Forest, impressing with the latter in particular.

Now it seems as though the 20-year-old could be set for a return to the second-tier next season, with this latest report claiming that Sheffield United are keen on a loan deal for the midfielder.

The Blades will of course be looking to bounce back after their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, although they have yet to make a signing this summer.

So would Garner be a good signing for Sheffield United? And is he a player they need to bring to Bramall Lane?

We asked some of our Football League World writers for their thoughts, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

George Harbey

Garner would be a fabulous signing for Sheffield United.

Last season would have been an excellent experience for him. It didn’t really work out for him at Watford, but he absolutely thrived at Nottingham Forest in the second half of the campaign.

The Blades are likely to be in the market for a new midfielder this summer, as you can never really tell what is going to happen with Sander Berge.

But Garner is a tidy midfielder who is excellent on the ball, and he could be a ready-made replacement Berge to be fair.

He’s solid defensively and reads the game so well, and I think he’d compliment their attacking options really well with his defensive steel.

Billy Mulley

James Garner would probably improve every Championship club. He is an excellent player who I expect to have a brilliantly future with Manchester United, and perhaps beyond that too.

He displayed his ability during the first half of last season with Watford, but became a victim of conflicting philosophies at the Hertfordshire club when Vladimir Ivic departed and Xisco arrived.

Garner then had an excellent second half of the campaign with Forest. At just 20 years old, he shows maturity way beyond his years and his technical ability is already up there with the Championship’s best. He is certainly a player who brings attacking intent and energy into a Sheffield United midfield that is certainly strong, but is ageing.

At this stage of the season, however, I personally think The Blades need to be targeting an attack-minded/number 10 type of player who can provide creativity. Sheffield United lacked the ability to carve out chances last season and are in need of that before they address any other issues.

Chris Thorpe

I think Garner would be a great addition for most Championship sides and for me it’s clear why the Blades want him.

They are obviously preparing for the expected departure of Sander Berge and I like to think that Garner is a like for like replacement for the Norwegian.

He suits the style of play that Jokanovic wants to play at Bramall Lane and for that reason I could see him being a regular starter.

The Blades have a good existing relationship with Manchester United from when they loaned Dean Henderson, so that should help their cause.

Overall this would be a very impressive signing by the Steel City club.