“Would potentially be the signing of the season” – Cardiff City linked to sensational move for former Arsenal man: The verdict

Cardiff City are eyeing a sensational move to bring Aaron Ramsey to the club this summer.

According to the Telegraph, there is an outside possibility that the former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder will join the Bluebirds ahead of the new season.

With Wales having qualified for the World Cup, Ramsey and Gareth Bale will be looking to remain fresh for the tournament, with Cardiff set to offer both a potential place to build their fitness before Qatar.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if the 31-year old would be a good fit for Steve Morison’s side, and if Ramsey still has what it takes to compete at this level…

Ned Holmes

This could prove to be a phenomenal signing.

He may not have found his feet at Juventus but there’s no denying what a talented player the Wales midfielder is and, assuming he can stay fit, he would instantly be one of the best players in the Championship.

We saw glimpses that he’s still got it during his time with Rangers and regular football in the English second tier could help him get back to his best.

He’d clearly have to take a pay cut to join the Bluebirds but it could be an outstanding signing and could be ideal preparation for the World Cup.

For the sake of the EFL neutrals, you’d hope this deal gets done.

Billy Mulley

Aaron Ramsey would be an excellent addition for any club in the Championship, possessing the ability and desire to seriously bolster the Welsh club.

Not only is he a technically gifted and relentless midfield operator, his experience would also prove invaluable in what is shaping up to be a squad that is on the more youthful side of things.

If you combine this with the possibility of striking a deal with Gareth Bale, then what an interesting summer Cardiff fans have coming up, although it will be difficult to finance them both arriving in South Wales.

Ramsey is an intelligent midfielder who could become a consistent scorer of goals if he was to join the Bluebirds.

It would potentially be the signing of the season at Championship level, unless they went one better and signed Bale too.

Carla Devine

Aaron Ramsey has had some really tough years recently and having made just three appearances for Juventus this season, he will be desperate for a chance of fortune in his future.

Therefore, I think this would be a great signing. For Ramsey it’s a chance to come back home and get back into playing where he started his football career. Therefore he will likely feel a lot of reassurance through that.

Furthermore, although his quality isn’t where it used to be, he would be able to do a brilliant job in the Championship still. He still possesses the quality on the ball and is an intelligent footballer which he can still show.

The biggest worry about this signing would be injuries but Ramsey will no doubt be eager to play every week and this seems like a signing that could work well for both parties.