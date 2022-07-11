“Would play a huge role in that” – Journalist details advantage Crystal Palace have in Burnley player pursuit

The immediate future of Burnley star Dwight McNeil is an interesting one, with the 22-year-old accumulating widespread Premier League interest, with Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham all being credited with interest this summer.

Adding a further 38 games of Premier League action to his resume last time out, the young winger now has surpassed the 100 appearance mark in England’s top tier.

Spending some time with Manchester United as an academy player, McNeil continued his progression with the Clarets, making his senior debut in 2018.

Assessing Crystal Palace as a potential destination for McNeil, Pete O’Rourke believes that Patrick Vieira could play a pivotal role in luring him to Selhurst Park.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, O’Rourke said: “Patrick Vieira, we know what a player he was in the Premier League, he’s a Premier League legend, so I’m sure he does have a lot of pulling power for players, and it does look like he is building an exciting young team at Crystal Palace right now.

Quiz: The big Burnley summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 Where did Burnley finish in the league last season? 17th 18th 19th 20th

“He had a good first season in charge and made some good signings as well, so I’m sure if Dwight McNeil was to make the move to Crystal Palace, Patrick Vieira would play a huge role in that, and his pulling power might help him to make that move to London.”

The verdict

An exciting player who certainly possesses the ability to continue operating in the Premier League, it remains to be seen what the immediate future holds.

Palace is rapidly becoming a more favourable destination for players, given the exciting project that Vieira has embarked on and given the exponential development players like Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher have seen.

It is difficult to assess the likelihood of regular game time at these clubs who are currently in pursuit but it would appear that there would be a strong chance at Palace.

There are exciting options for McNeil to consider, with his future likely to be away from the Championship.