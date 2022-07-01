“Would not reflect smart transfer business” – Chelsea weigh up move for Burnley player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Chelsea are considering a swoop for Burnley attacker Maxwel Cornet this summer, according to TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

Vincent Kompany is resigned to losing the 25-year-old Ivorian, who has a reported £17.5 million release clause in his contract following the Clarets’ relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

Kompany has already began the rebuild at Turf Moor, and whilst Cornet is yet to report back for pre-season training yet following his international excursions last month with the Ivory Coast, there is an expectation that he will not start the 2022-23 campaign as a Burnley player.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is keeping tabs on Cornet, potentially as an option at left wing-back – a position he featured in for Lyon before his move to Burnley – following Ben Chilwell’s injury struggles last season.

Would Cornet be a good addition to the ranks at Stamford Bridge though? We asked the FLW team for their thoughts…

Marcus Ally

It is very difficult to see Maxwel Cornet seeing regular first-team opportunities outside of domestic cup competitions at Chelsea next season.

Though the financial package may be tempting for the Ivorian, as far as progressing his career is concerned there will be more favourable moves out there for Cornet.

The 25-year-old was a valued member of a bang average Lyon, compared to their teams of the past, and he did not produce many displays that suggested he was ready to move to a big six club in England.

The Blues have plenty of stronger forward options in their current squad, and though Cornet would offer versatility, with four years left on his contract at Burnley, it would not reflect smart transfer business.

Ben Wignall

Cornet is available for an absolute steal this summer – considering he had a record of nine goals in 26 Premier League outings, the fact he can be bought for £17.5 million represents value.

That is if he plays as a striker or a winger though, and those are positions that I cannot see him getting much game-time as at Chelsea.

The Blues are seemingly in the running for both Raheem Sterling and Raphinha, which would mean there’s no room for Cornet at the inn.

Perhaps as cover for Ben Chilwell as a left wing-back I could see Chelsea being interested, but Cornet will want to be playing week in, week out, and that won’t happen at Stamford Bridge.

I can see a mid-table Premier League club snapping Cornet up later on in the transfer window, but I don’t envisage him in a Chelsea shirt.

Sam Rourke

I don’t think he should be top of Chelsea’s transfer wish-list but he could represent a solid squad signing.

With the Blues looking to conclude deals for Sterling and Raphinha, it’s hard to see where Cornet fits into Tuchel’s starting XI however for the reported price that Cornet is available at, he could be a solid option to have in and around the first-team.

Cornet was a versatile option for the Clarets last season with him being utilised in an array of positions, whilst his goal contributions were impressive considering it was his first season in the top-flight of English football.

Ultimately though, this should not be a priority for Chelsea in my eyes but if a deal was concluded, it could turn out to be a shrewd acquisition.