“Would not make sense” – Huddersfield eye Birmingham City manager: Would the Blues really let him go? The verdict

Huddersfield Town have Birmingham City boss John Eustace on their radar as they look to appoint a new head coach, according to an update from the Daily Mirror.

The former QPR assistant head to coach has made a reasonably decent start to life at St Andrew’s considering off-field uncertainty, claiming 12 points from his opening 10 league matches at the helm.

Currently sitting in 17th position, many Birmingham supporters would take that finish at the end of the season considering their dire form under Lee Bowyer during much of the 2021/22 campaign.

In fact, they would have only stayed up on goal difference last season if it wasn’t for Derby County and Reading’s points deductions, so Eustace will be delighted that his side aren’t in the bottom three at this stage.

Will the West Midlands side let him go though amid interest from the Terriers? And how big a blow would his departure be to the club?

To answer these important questions, we asked three of our writers at Football League World to provide their verdicts.

Declan Harte

It would be a blow for Birmingham as Eustace has done well since arriving as manager in the summer.

Given the financial concerns surrounding the Blues, the 42-year-old has kept the team competitive and has earned some impressive results.

Huddersfield would likely need to negotiate an exit fee if they are serious about recruiting Eustace as their new manager.

But it is doubtful whether Birmingham would entertain an offer as it would be so disruptive to the team to lose their head coach after only a few months and could be hugely detrimental to their season.

Considering the fee to release him likely wouldn’t be comparable to a player transfer, it is unlikely that it would be worth Birmingham’s time unless Eustace himself really pushes for the move which is also doubtful.

Billy Mulley

I cannot really see this coming to fruition and I am not too sure it is the best next step for any party involved.

Obviously, Birmingham City would not want to lose an individual who has made a positive start to a campaign when most predicted that they would struggle, and for Eustace, his bright start to this project makes it seem a weird time to move on.

For Huddersfield, in my eyes, they have decent enough pulling power to attract someone who has a better chance of succeeding than the current Birmingham boss.

Lots of managers have been linked to lots of recent openings and this is one that in my eyes does not have the legs to continue past just an initial interest.

If it was to come to fruition, it would be a big blow to the Blues, as Eustace has shown nothing but positive signs in his management and playing style.

Adam Jones

It would not make sense for Blues to let him go at this stage considering they have made a respectable start and have placed their trust in the former Watford man.

Although it may be tempting to secure the compensation and then go for a different manager with this financial boost, the international break will be over before they know it and this will give any potential new manager no real time to implement his ideas ahead of a busy schedule before the World Cup.

This is why they should be looking to resist any approach – and the only reason why they should be looking to give Eustace permission to speak to the Terriers is if he isn’t committed to the cause anymore.

Considering Huddersfield aren’t in the best place themselves at the moment, it would be a surprise if Birmingham’s boss did make that switch.

Takeover uncertainty off the pitch means it’s especially important to have stability on it – and that’s what Eustace can prove if he remains at St Andrew’s.