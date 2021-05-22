‘Would not come cheap’ – Newcastle United preparing move for QPR player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Newcastle United have reportedly set their sights on QPR defender Rob Dickie.

The 25-year-old centre-back has impressed in his first season at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and it seems the R’s may have a battle on their hands to keep him this summer.

Football Insider has reported that Newcastle are plotting a summer move for the defender and view him as a good long-term investment.

So, would he be a good signing for the Magpies? And is he needed?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Jordan Rushworth

This would be an excellent signing for Newcastle and would be a smart piece of business for them with Dickie a player with a lot of potential and someone who you could see making the step up to the Premier League.

Dickie has been one of the best performing defenders in the Championship this season, and he is someone that has been developed a lot in the last 12-months or so under Mark Warburton. He still has the potential to be developed a little more ahead of his prime.

That is something that has to be appealing for Newcastle, who need to get back to trying to make a profit on players they bring into the club. If Dickie adapted well to the Premier League then you could see him possibly catching the attention of other clubs in the top-flight.

This is a signing that Newcastle should make a priority this summer, and it exactly the right sort of profile of player for them to be pursuing.

Phil Spencer

This would be a fantastic signing for Newcastle United.

Rob Dickie was in-demand last summer before QPR swooped in and secured a deal, and it’s safe to say that his stock has certainly risen in that time.

The centre-back looks more than comfortable in the Championship but if he keeps improving then I have no doubt that he could thrive in the Premier League.

Newcastle need to strengthen this summer and a centre-back could be key, so why not make a move for a player who is only going to increase in value?

I think that this would be a good deal in the short and long-term, so it’s certainly one that Newcastle should consider.

Ben Wignall

Dickie has been one of the stand-out centre-backs in the Championship this season and he’s still clearly on an upward trajectory.

At 25 years old he’s not exactly young anymore but Dickie could still have a bit of improving left in him, and his ball-playing abilities for a defender were probably one of the best in the second tier this past season.

Dickie would not come cheap – QPR won’t exactly be desperate to cash in considering they received £16 million for Ebere Eze last summer and it would take a big bid from Newcastle or anyone else – perhaps into eight figures – to tempt the Hoops into accepting.

The defence probably is an area that Steve Bruce needs to strengthen though – Emil Krafth has played their out of position in recent games so added depth looks like it is necessary and Dickie would no doubt prove his worth in the Premier League.