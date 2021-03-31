‘Would need to be patient’ – Manchester United keeping tabs on star impressing in the Championship: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Daryl Dike after an impressive spell at Barnsley, according to TEAMtalk.

Dike joined Barnsley on loan from Orlando City in February, and has since been in fine form for the Tykes in their bid for promotion.

The USA international has scored five goals in 11 Championship outings for Valerien Ismael’s side since arriving at Oakwell.

Barnsley risk missing out on a £17million permanent deal for Dike if they do not go up, though, with Manchester United set to be among those keeping tabs on the forward’s situation.

Here, we discuss this potential arrival at Old Trafford…

Toby Wilding

This is definitely an interesting one to consider for all concerned.

With Edinson Cavani’s contract at Old Trafford set to expire at the end of this season, and no certainty over whether he will be handed a new deal, it does make sense for United to explore other attacking options.

Given the promising start to life in the Championship that Dike has made at Barnsley, you can understand why he may therefore be a potential option for United to consider to take over that role.

However, given United are going to be expected to challenge for trophies again next season, you feel they may be better suited looking at players who have previous success in that department, and given the step up in expectation there would be if they turned to him, it does feel like it might just be a bit too much of a risk to rely on Dike to take on that position at this moment in time.

Ned Holmes

He’s certainly a talent, that’s for sure.

Dike is still very raw but the 20-year-old has proven too much to handle for Championship defenders since joining Barnsley on loan from Orlando City in January.

Getting ahead of the game and moving for him this summer could be a shrewd bit of business but United would need to be patient.

That said, I don’t think Dike should be top of their priorities – particularly as they’ve got a fair few bright young attackers already at the club.

If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Barnsley midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Tykes fan?

1 of 20 Where did Herbie Kane start his career? Manchester United Liverpool Arsenal Chelsea

Ben Wignall

Dyke is just 20 years of age and has a lot of developing left to do, and whilst he may be an investment opportunity for a Champions League club, I don’t think he’d be a starting figure there.

A bit of perspective is needed here – yes Dike is a top prospect and has taken to English football very quickly, however it’s a jump up from the Championship to the top end of the Premier League.

It’s not a surprise that the bigger Premier League teams are keeping tabs on him, but Dike would definitely be more suited to either a mid-table team or one who is expected to be in and around the Europa League places.

The likes of West Ham and Wolves would seem like better fits for Dike – maybe in a few years though he will be good enough to feature for one of Europe’s giants.