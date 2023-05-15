This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Premier League side Southampton are eyeing up Swansea City boss Russell Martin ahead of the summer.

That is according to talkSPORT, who report that the Saints have shortlisted the Swans boss as they seek a new, permanent manager.

Their relegation was confirmed this weekend so the Championship now beckons.

With the Martin link in mind, then, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on the potential appointment, and whether or not it would be a good one for the Saints.

Ben Wignall

When relegated, Southampton are going to have to go through something of a rebuild because the likes of James Ward-Prowse will leave, and Martin strikes me as the kind of project manager that would thrive with the Saints.

Martin would need to be given time though, as his style of play doesn't always work straight away, but Southampton should have players of sound technical ability to make it work.

You'd imagine that Martin would get backed a bit more than he has done at Swansea as well - if he had been backed by their American ownership then they could've been in the play-offs this season.

Should the offer come, then Martin should jump at the chance.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

With Southampton coming down from the Premier League, this could be a good match.

Russell Martin has shown he can get a side playing dominant, attractive football, just at times, the results have sometimes been missing.

With the attackers available at St. Mary's though, this may be eased slightly, and so I do think this would be good appointment.

Given he has just one year left on his contract at Swansea, too, he should be attainable for a small bit of compensation.

The Saints board, were they to hire Martin, must not panic if results are not there initially, though, as his style of play may take some time to implement.

Ned Holmes

You'd imagine Southampton will want to emulate Burnley's success this season in the Championship and Russell Martin makes sense as a figurehead for that approach.

Patience will be needed as his possession-heavy brand of football takes time to bed in but we've certainly seen progress with limited resources at Swansea City.

You'd imagine he'd be keen to jump ship as he's made it no secret he's been frustrated by his lack of backing in South Wales.

He's perhaps not the big name that fans would want but as a long-term project and a reset, appointing Martin would make a lot of sense.

The start could be a little ugly but it should come good.