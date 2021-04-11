‘Would make sense’ – West Ham United plotting transfer swoop for QPR ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

West Ham United are interested in signing Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng, according to The Sun on Sunday (11/04, page 67).

Dieng – who was a target for the likes of Arsenal, Leeds and Crystal Palace in January – has been in fine form for QPR this season.

The 26-year-old has kept 10 clean sheets in 37 league appearances this season, and is out of contract in the summer of 2022.

The goalkeeper could be available for around £6million this summer, though, with West Ham reportedly eyeing up a move

David Moyes is reportedly keen to provide competition for Lukasz Fabianski, with Dieng emerging as a potential target.

Here, we discuss the Irons’ reported interest in the goalkeeper…

Toby Wilding

This could be a really smart piece of business from West Ham.

Dieng has been absolutely outstanding for QPR so far this season, with his performances arguably making him one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the Championship right now.

As a result, you do feel as though he could be ready to make the step up to the Premier League this summer, and it could work well for West Ham to give Dieng the chance to adapt to life in top-flight as Fabianski’s understudy next season, before taking over as number one the following season when the Pole’s contract expires.

It is also worth noting that for a player of Dieng’s quality who has a contract at QPR as long as he does, that reported £6million asking price feels like something of bargain, which West Ham must surely look to take advantage of before another Premier League club beat them to it.

Jordan Rushworth

This is a signing that would make sense in the long-term for West Ham with Dieng a goalkeeper that has shown he has real potential and could mature into a Premier League level stopper over the next few years of his career.

The Hammers have a quality number one already at the club in the shape of Lukasz Fabianski but he is now 35-years-old and next season will be heading into the final year of his current deal. That suggests that David Moyes’ side are going to have to look towards the future somewhat and find the right option to come in and succeed him.

Dieng would be unlikely to come into their side straight away next season if he were to arrive, but he would have at least a year to work alongside Fabianski in training and develop his game further. That would be invaluable to a player who has a lot of potential and has been showing a lot of quality with his performances since emerging in QPR’s starting line-up.

The keeper is 26-years-old and having just established himself in the QPR side he might not want to be on the bench for a season at West Ham. However, if he views it in the long-term he could have the chance to be the Hammers’ number one for a good few years after Fabianski has potentially left.

Jacob Potter

I think this could be a decent signing for the Hammers.

Dieng has really impressed me this season, and has established himself well as QPR’s first-choice goalkeeper between the posts.

I have my doubts as to whether he’d be a regular starter straight away for West Ham United though, as they already have some strong options available to them.

But just like he has shown with QPR over the years, Dieng would be more than capable of forcing his way into the first-team in the future.

I think it’d be a smart bit of business if West Ham can strike an agreement with the Hoops during the summer transfer window.