‘Would make sense’ – Luton Town in transfer chase to sign 24-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town are among a number of clubs keeping tabs on the situation if Kilmarnock striker Eamonn Brophy, as per TEAMTalk.

The 24-year-old’s contract expires at the Scottish outfit in the summer and the Hatters join Barnsley and the likes of Hibernian, Aberdeen and Hearts in the chase to snap up a cut-price deal for the forward.

Brophy has scored two goals in eight starts this season for Kilmarnock, whilst last season he bagged nine goals in 24 appearances.

The forward received his first call-up to the Scotland senior national team for UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying fixtures in May of 2019, where he went on to make his senior debut in June of that year in a 2–1 victory against Cyprus at Hampden Park.

So, from a Luton Town perspective what do you make of this news? Would Brophy be a good addition? Is he needed?

The team here at FLW take a look…

George Harbey

This could be a decent signing for the Hatters.

Apart from James Collins, who has scored nine goals this season, they don’t really have someone who can find the net on a regular basis.

It always seems to be Collins who scores the goals, so bringing in another striker to add competition up top could be beneficial in more ways than one.

Brophy hasn’t been at his best this season having only scored three goals, but he is at a good age and could still improve.

He has scored a fair amount of goals in the SPFL previously, and under Nathan Jones, a manager who likes his team to create chances and attack, he could thrive.

The ultimate 2021 Luton Town quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 What year were Luton Town founded? 1880 1882 1885 1887

Ned Holmes

Luton do need to add some more quality in January but I can’t say that I’m convinced Brophy is that man.

The 24-year-old striker has a decent goalscoring record in the SPFL but it’s by no means outstanding, which would make me cautious if I were the Hatters.

The fact his deal expires in the summer suggests that Brophy could be a relatively cheap acquisition but I’d still have questions about whether he is Championship quality.

The Kilmarnock striker has struggled over the past year or so and while a fresh start could be just what he needs, Luton should perhaps look elsewhere.

Jacob Potter

This is a deal that would make sense.

The Hatters could certainly benefit from signing a striker of Brophy’s quality, and I think he’d be more than capable of challenging for a starting spot in Nathan Jones’ squad.

They’ll be wanting to stay clear of the relegation zone this season, and if Brophy can hit the ground running with them, then it’ll be a shrewd bit of business by the Championship side.

But with Barnsley also keen on a deal to sign the Kilmarnock forward, Luton will have to offer him regular game time, otherwise I can see him being more tempted by a move to Barnsley, who are better-placed in the Championship at this moment in time.

I think this would be a really smart bit of business by Luton if they can get this deal over the line, as he’s surely not going to be the type of player that is going to cost much in today’s market.