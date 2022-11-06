“A solid addition” – Derby County eyeing January move for Championship defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are eyeing a move for Cardiff City defender Curtis Nelson in January.

That is as per Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the Rams are keen on the centre half, who could be interested in joining the League One club.

January will be Paul Warne’s first transfer window in charge at Pride Park and he will clearly looking to put his stamp on things.

With that said, below, three of our FLW writers have offered their verdict on the transfer links.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I can definitely see why Derby County are interested in Curtis Nelson.

Paul Warne recently hinted he could not wait for January to arrive amid injuries to the likes of James Chester and others, and it will be a real good opportunity for the Derby boss to bring in a few of his own players.

Nelson is an experienced head and with over 100 appearances at each level in the EFL, knows all about what life is like not only in the Championship, but League One, too.

As such, given his lack of game time at Cardiff, you do feel this would be a good addition for Derby come January, adding quality, depth and even greater competition for places at Pride Park.

Declan Harte

Nelson has fallen way down the pecking order at Cardiff, so a January move away from the club could come at the right time for the defender.

He would also provide a lot of competition at centre back for the likes of Curtis Davies, James Chester or Eiran Cashin.

That extra depth that he will bring to Paul Warne’s side would make him a solid addition to the team.

His comfort on the ball would make him a dependable figure at the back, and his Championship experience shows the talent that Derby are seeking to boost their promotion bid.

This would be a promising signing for the Rams if they can get it over the line for a reasonable fee, with only six months remaining on Nelson’s contract.

Justin Peach

Derby are in desperate need of reinforcements, especially defensively.

In signing James Chester, and renewing the contracts of Richard Stearman and Curtis Davies, it presented a huge risk when it came to the longevity of the season.

All three defenders have had their best years behind them and injury problems to Davies and Chester has the Rams short at the back.

In potentially signing Nelson, they will be bringing a defender who is experienced at League One level and brings an attribute the current defence lacks – pace.

He would certainly be more comfortable playing in Paul Warne system than a possession based one and would give him the opportunity to revitalise a career that has stuttered in the last year or so at Cardiff.

The move would make sense for all parties and would fill a huge gap in the Derby squad.