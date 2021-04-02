‘Would make sense’ – Bradford City consider fresh Leeds United transfer approach: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bradford City boss, Mark Trueman, is open to bringing Bryce Hosannah back to Valley Parade next season after the Leeds United loanee’s spell with the club was cut short due to injury.

Hosannah, 21, has made only 11 appearances out on loan with the Bantams, with a hamstring injury ending his season and leaving Trueman and Conor Sellars without the chance to work with him since their appointment.

As per the Telegraph and Argus, Trueman has left the door open to Bradford coming to some sort of agreement with Leeds for Hosannah in 2021/22.

George Harbey

You’d have to trust their judgement really.

Hosannah has endured a difficult season overall but has still played a fair amount for Bradford in what has been a mixed campaign for them.

The club obviously rate him highly enough to want to have him back next season, and to be honest, you can’t really see Leeds standing in their way.

First-team opportunities have been limited for him at Elland Road despite others bursting onto the first-team picture under Bielsa, and at 21, he’s hardly a young boy anymore.

He needs to get out and settle elsewhere, and Bradford could be a good move for him.

Phil Spencer

I certainly think that this would be a good move for Bradford City.

Things clearly didn’t work out for the Leeds United youngster this term but just because he suffered a bad injury doesn’t mean he won’t be an asset moving forward.

Hosannah is set for a bright future and if the Bantams can give him the opportunity to find his feet again next term then I think it’s a no-brainer for all parties.

Providing he can prove his fitness ahead of the move then I think that this will be a win-win for all parties and a deal that I could certainly see happening.

George Dagless

I can see their thinking, to be honest.

He’s had rotten luck with injuries but he is a talented young footballer and has shown when available the impact he can have for Bradford.

They obviously don’t want to give up on him just yet if they feel they can help him with his progression and I am sure Leeds would be open to him having another spell at Valley Parade next season.

If he can stay fit, he can really kick on at the Bantams next year and show what he’s about, so I think another loan would make sense.