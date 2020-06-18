‘Would make perfect sense’ – Sunderland eyeing up fresh move for 27-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are reportedly keen to bring Bailey Wright back to the Stadium of Light next season, with his future at Bristol City looking uncertain.

Wright joined Sunderland on loan in January, adding real composure and stability in his first five games for the Black Cats under Phil Parkinson.

But the Australian centre-half sustained an ankle injury against Oxford United in February which saw him miss the remainder of the League One campaign, which has been recently curtailed.

Wright’s future at Bristol City looks uncertain, with the defender’s contract at Ashton Gate expiring at the end of the month, with a short-term extension looking unlikely.

According to Bristol Live, Sunderland are now set to step up their interest in Wright, after bidding two farewell to central defenders – Alim Ozturk and Jack Baldwin – upon the expiry of their contracts yesterday.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether it would be wise of Sunderland to pursue Wright on a permanent basis…

Ned Holmes

Yes, I think so.

I was sceptical of Wright’s move to Sunderland at first but the defender seemed to excel after stepping down into League One.

They looked a better side with him at the heart of their defence and there’s an argument to be made their promotion hopes would still be alive if he hadn’t got injured.

With that in mind, it seems a no-brainer to look to bring him back, particularly as he is a free agent.

I can’t see him having a huge amount of offers above League One, so this should be a deal they can get done.

George Dagless

It is.

He’s a good player and though he might not be what Bristol City want anymore, he’s still got plenty to offer the right club.

He’s got experience and ability and is a real professional, whilst Sunderland fans saw during his loan spell that he can bring plenty to the club and will do so even more on a permanent basis.

I do think Sunderland need to focus on developing youth in the coming years now, but you need some experience and I think Wright is exactly the sort of player that they need to help them along

Jacob Potter

I think this is a smart move by Sunderland.

Wright has really impressed me when he has featured for the Black Cats, and it’s a shame that he picked up an injury during his loan spell at the Stadium of Light.

He’s a real leader on the pitch, and you would imagine that he’ll be tempted by a permanent move to Sunderland, especially after they missed out on an opportunity to finish inside the top-six in League One this season.

I think he’s exactly the type of player that the club should be looking to sign, as they’ve missed having a leader in their team, and he could play a key role in their promotion bid next season in the third tier.

George Harbey

This would 100% be the right choice by Sunderland.

Wright may have only played five games for the Black Cats in 2019/20, but they did look more solid and more assured following Wright’s arrival and it’s a shame that he got injured.

He is a great character who works hard and knows what it takes to win promotion from League One, and they are the sort of players Phil Parkinson needs to target as he prepares to reshuffle his squad this summer.

On a free transfer, too, it would make perfect sense.