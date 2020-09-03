‘Would make perfect sense for both parties’ – Middlesbrough eye West Brom transfer deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are keen on securing a loan deal for West Brom striker Kenneth Zohore, as per TeamTalk.

The 26-year-old was in and out of Slaven Bilic’s promotion winning Baggies side last season, with Boro boss Neil Warnock eyeing a reunion with the striker after they spent time together at Cardiff City.

So, would Zohore be a good addition for Boro? Is he needed?

The team here at FLW take a look…

George Dagless

On the face of it it is surprising but when you consider it’s Neil Warnock you can see the sense.

Zohore struggled at West Brom, there is no getting around that, and with that in mind you have to wonder why Boro are thinking about signing him.

However, under Warnock when Cardiff earned promotion he was a real threat in the final third and, clearly, Boro are thinking that they could get that out of him again.

On loan, it’s a low-risk move and Warnock will be confident he knows how to get the best out of the player.

Many will question this, but I think Warnock deserves the belief in him that this will end up proving a good move, I happen to think it could end up working just because of the manager.

George Harbey

This is a move that would make perfect sense for both parties.

Zohore is no stranger to Neil Warnock having worked under him at Cardiff, and despite flattering to deceive in the Premier League, the Dane scored nine goals and made five assists for the Bluebirds as they won promotion from the Championship in 2017/18, so Warnock clearly knows how to get the best of him.

The 26-year-old has found regular game time hard to come by at the Hawthorns and is out of favour under Slaven Bilic, but five goals in 20 appearances isn’t too bad of a record considering that he has only made five starts in the Championship.

Boro are desperate for a new striker, as although Ashley Fletcher endured a magnificent season in front of goal last time out, they only really have him and Britt Assombalonag to choose from up top, so they need to add more firepower to their attacking line, that’s for sure.

A loan move would see Zohore get some much-needed game time under his belt, and even if West Brom do drop back down into the Championship, he could be a useful option for them.

Ned Holmes

I can certainly see why Boro are keen on Zohore and I do think it’s a move that could work for all parties involved.

The 26-year-old’s time at West Brom was ultimately a disappointment but he’s scored goals at this level in the past for Cardiff and it would fill a need for Boro.

They lost Rudy Gestede in the summer and there’s no doubt Neil Warnock will want to bring in a physical striker to replace him.

Zohore is just that and in my eyes, both younger and an improvement on the recently departed Boro striker.

The North East club have struggled to get deals over the line this summer and need to add to their squad, so this looks a good move.