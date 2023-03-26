Stoke City are plotting an ambitious move for Sunderland’s Ross Stewart in the summer transfer window.

The Scottish striker has been superb since joining the Wearside outfit, scoring 26 times as they won promotion from League One last season. In the current campaign, he has ten goals from 13 games, with injuries unfortunately restricting the impact he has been able to make.

A current Achilles problem has ended Stewart’s season, but there has still been speculation surrounding his future, as he effectively has just over a year left on his deal at the Stadium of Light.

As a result, it has been reported that Stoke are keen to sign the striker, with Potters boss Alex Neil knowing all about his quality, having worked with the player at Sunderland.

But, would Stewart go to Stoke? Should he be aiming higher? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Chris Gallagher

This would make no sense whatsoever. Sunderland are a very big club, and the league table shows they’re better than Stoke right now. Of course, the Potters could improve, and they have shown positive signs in recent weeks, but this is a sidewards move at best.

At 26, Stewart is about to enter his peak years, and he needs to make sure this next move is the right one in terms of helping him achieve all he can in the game.

You can imagine he wants to play in the Premier League one day, and there’s not much evidence to suggest Stoke will get there quicker than Sunderland, never mind any other clubs who are surely monitoring his situation.

I expect offers to arrive for the striker in the summer despite his injury, but it would be a real shock if he went to Stoke.

Adam Jones

Stoke may show ambition in the transfer market this summer, but it would be difficult to see Stewart heading there regardless.

Not only is he going to cost quite a bit - but this move isn't exactly a step-up at this stage with the Black Cats also aiming to secure Premier League football along with the Potters.

It feels as though Tony Mowbray's side are only in the early stages of a potentially exciting journey, so if he is to move on this summer, it needs to be to a Premier League side.

Forget Stoke, forget the Scottish Premiership, he needs to be in the English top flight because that seems like a natural next step.

No disrespect to the Potters because they have plenty of reasons to be optimistic considering how they've played recently, but Stewart shouldn't be looking to head there during the next window.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think he should be aiming higher to be honest. I mean, you could even argue that going from Sunderland to Stoke would be a downgrade in terms of the size of the club and their league finishes this season.

I definitely think Stewart should hold out for better offers, otherwise, I'd suggest he stay put at the Stadium of Light.

It's no slight on Stoke, but Sunderland are a great club, and he is already adored there. I just don't see the Bet365 Stadium as a big enough pull, especially given the club's recent mediocrity in the Championship.

