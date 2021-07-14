‘Would make a lot of sense’ – Sunderland plot move for Manchester City man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are weighing up a move for Callum Doyle, according to Roker Report.

The Manchester City starlet looks set for a bright future in the game but is looking for regular first team football to aid his development.

As a result the Black Cats are plotting a two-year loan deal to bring the 17-year-old to the Stadium Of Light in order to help them fill some ambitions of their own.

Lee Johnson is looking for a central defender to help his side to promotion next term, but would Callum Doyle be a good addition?

The team at FLW have their say…

How well do you know Sunderland’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Where was Emeli Sande born? Glasgow Newcastle Sunderland Edinburgh

Chris Thorpe

I suppose in a way Sunderland are looking to repeat the trick that they achieved with Dion Sanderson last term by bringing in another Premier League loanee.

Clearly Doyle isn’t going to get much in the way of game time with City, so therefore a temporary move to the Football League will certainly add his development.

The Black Cats are in need of a left sided centre back, so this appears to be a no brainer in my eyes.

He’s 17, so patience will need to be attached to this signing if it is completed as he won’t necessarily hit the top level of performance straight away.

It’s very low risk and will certainly help Doyle further along his development pathway at such a young age.

George Harbey

It wouldn’t be a bad signing.

Sunderland need to bolster their defensive options this summer, especially with Dion Sanderson set for bigger and better things after an impressive loan spell last term.

Doyle looks to be a raw talent, but it shouldn’t be forgotten that he is only 17 and it would undoubtedly be a major step-up for him from academy football.

If he can cope with the physicality of League One, then it looks to be a shrewd signing. He’s a left-sided centre-half who can also operate at left-back, and when you come through the ranks at Man City, you know you’re going to be very tidy on the ball.

It would take some adjusting, but it may become a shrewd loan capture.

Jordan Rushworth

This is a signing that would make a lot of sense for Sunderland this summer and Callum Doyle is a player that has plenty to offer and can mature into an excellent player over the next few years if he is given the right environment to continue his development.

Chances at Manchester City are going to be very difficult to come by for any young player and Doyle might be wise to take the chance to move to a club of the size of Sunderland. The 17-year-old would be able to develop his game at the Stadium of Light over the next couple of seasons and try and push for a place in their starting line-up.

It would be a potential coup for Sunderland to pull off this summer and show that Manchester City see them as an ideal home for them to develop some of their most bright and young players within their youth sides. That has to be a major positive for them and needs to be something that they harness if they are to get out of League One.

You could see Doyle learning a lot during two seasons with Sunderland and it would be a very beneficial arrangement for all concerned really.