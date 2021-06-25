‘Would make a lot of sense’ – Exclusive: David Norris makes Portsmouth transfer claim involving Man City

Former Portsmouth midfielder David Norris has claimed that signing Gavin Bazunu this summer from Manchester City would make sense for the club, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The 19-year-old Irishman has just returned to the Etihad Stadium after spending last season out on loan with Rochdale in Sky Bet League One and could well be set to head out on a temporary basis again this summer.

As reported recently by The News, Danny Cowley is said to have identified the young shot stopper as his top goalkeeping target this summer and could well be set to sanction a loan move for the teenager in the near future.

Pompey are seemingly preparing for the probable departure of their number one keeper from last season, Craig MacGillivray and view Bazunu as a player who can be their first choice between the sticks next term.

Speaking recently to FLW, Norris has now claimed that he thinks Pompey signing the Republic of Ireland international would make a lot of sense:

“Yeah I think it would make a lot of sense.

“I’m not too surprised by that link because of the way that the Cowley brothers are going to want the side to play football.

“You know in a way it relates to how Man City play their football, they like their keepers to be able to play with the ball and be comfortable on the ball and be able to play out from the back.

“So that move, for me, would make a lot of sense.”

Bazunu played 32 games for Dale across all competitions last season and largely impressed as the club only just failed to secure their safety in League One as they succumbed to relegation.

Man City previously signed the youngster from Shamrock Rovers back in 2019 and the keeper is contracted with the Premier League champions until the summer of 2024.