“Would love to see him at the club next season” – Derby County fan pundit reveals outlook on future of 24-year-old

Krystian Bielik may have struggled with injury over the last couple of seasons with Derby but he has done enough to convince many Rams supporters that he is good enough to stay at Pride Park – and FLW’s Derby County fan pundit Jason Straw would love him to stay next season.

The midfielder has managed only eight games in the Championship this season so far – and six starts – but even with minimal time on the field, he has impressed with his quality, range of passing and vision.

In fact, he has been with Derby for three seasons now but has only racked up a total of 41 games. Still, despite having to spend plenty of time in the injury room, he has done enough to warrant Rams’ fans to want him to stay with the club. However, with League One looming for the club, several of their assets could be out the door.

One of those is Bielik, who, if he can be kept fit, could be a target for any number of second tier sides. FLW’s Derby County pundit Jason certainly believes that could be the case, as he feels the 24-year-old has showcased enough talent during his time playing for Derby that he is good enough to stay in the second tier.

Plenty though will be hoping that the midfielder is able to stay on with the side and try and help them climb back into the Championship if they do find themselves relegated. The future of Bielik though, and others at the side, is currently up in the air. However, the hope is that he could stay on regardless of where Derby are playing next year.

He said: “I think it’s a tough one. I mean, the guy is definitely quality for the Championship, 100%. Would he want to take that step back into League One, I don’t know. Will he even have the choice considering Derby’s financial uncertainty at the moment?

“I think, you know, he’s been at Derby for a couple of years, he’s spent 75 to 80% of that injured and on the sidelines, you’d like to think from his point of view would he be interested in staying with Derby and helping and repaying a bit of that faith because he does seem a genuine and stand-up guy.

“At the end of the day, the guy is 23, 24-years-old and he’s not played much football in the last few years due to injury and I would have thought if he stays injury free I would have thought there will be clubs in the Championship sniffing around him.

“He does hold some value, obviously the off-the-field things will depend on what kind of a bid Derby deem acceptable for him as they did invest quite a bit into his transfer when he came from Arsenal. It’s going to be up to him I would have thought.

“I would love to see him at the club again next season if we get relegated. Ultimately though that decision may end up being taken out of his hands.”

The Verdict

Krystian Bielik does look like he is more than capable of producing some top-level football on a regular basis in the second tier when he does manage to get on the field.

It makes it even more frustrating then when the midfielder has to sit on the sidelines through injury. If he could stay fit for a full season, there is every chance that he could prove himself as one of the best in his position in the league. The main concern is ensuring that he doesn’t keep having his spells back in the team snuffed out with injury.

Bielik though has already made quite the impression on Derby’s fanbase as proven by Jason Straw’s words. They clearly want him to stay on at Pride Park and if they could keep him there, even if they are in League One next year, then it might be quite the coup for them.

If he can stay fit and has shown how good he is in the Championship, then he would surely be even better in League One and would be a huge asset in helping them bounce straight back. The issue is whether he would want to stay a division lower or whether the Rams may be forced to cash in.