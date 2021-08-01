‘Would love this’ – Many Sheffield United fans react as Manchester United links emerge

A number of Sheffield United supporters have been reacting to the latest report from The Sun that the Blades are interested in making a move for Manchester United’s James Garner this summer.

Garner is a player that has been attracting a lot of attention this summer following his excellent form out on loan with Nottingham Forest in the second half of last term.

The midfielder is one of the brightest prospects that could potentially be available for a loan switch to the English second tier this summer.

Sheffield United are in the market for midfield additions and they have been linked with a potential move for Aston Villa’s Conor Hourihane. However, according to The Sun, they have now entered the race to secure Garner’s services on a loan deal from Manchester United.

It is believed that Nottingham Forest also remain interested in making a move to re-sign the midfielder as well this summer on another loan deal following his fine form with them last term.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Sheffield United played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 What scoreline did Sheffield United record the last time they played a competitive game at Bramall Lane? 1-0 win 2-0 win 3-0 win 4-0 win

It is thought that Garner is being seen as an ideal player to cover Sander Berge if he is to be sold in the remaining weeks of the transfer window with Arsenal still having him on their radar.

Many Sheffield United fans were suggesting that this could be an excellent move for the Blades this summer and believe that they should do all they can to make it happen.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Premier League quality midfield if we get this done — Josh (@SUFC__Josh) July 31, 2021

Would be a brilliant signing on loan. Defensively he is sound — RJH HD (@RJHFMM) July 31, 2021

Yes. Would love this. — louiecrossley (@wouiewrossleyb2) July 31, 2021

Yes please — Callum 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@CallumHobson__) July 31, 2021

We can also include our young players as well but that shouldn't mean not sign anyone. This would be a solid loan for a class player, not much risk and could help massively — SUFCMich ⚔️ (@SUFCMich) July 31, 2021

Garner would be a top addition aslong as it’s not at the expense of Berge, keeping him has to be the priority for me https://t.co/PLtqA5TLKw — Tom Fontana (@Fonzyy97) July 31, 2021