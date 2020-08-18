Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Would love this’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging transfer links with Liverpool player

Published

11 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo, as per reports from Goal.

The Reds have been very active in the transfer window thus far this summer, completing the signings of Jack Colback, Tyler Blackett and Lyle Taylor all on free transfers ahead of next season.

Sabri Lamouchi will be keen to strengthen his squad even further, though, with a new winger likely to be on his radar as he looks to provide competition for Sammy Ameobi and Joe Lolley.

Quiz: Did these 12 ex-Nottingham Forest players actually ever score for the club?

1 of 12

Kelvin Wilson?

According to Goal, Forest, and their Championship rivals Reading and Huddersfield Town, are interested in making a move for Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo.

Ojo has made only eight Premier League appearances for Liverpool since coming through the ranks at Anfield, and has endured several loan spells away in his career.

The 23-year-old – who has spent time on loan with Wigan Athletic, Wolves, Fulham and Stade Reims – spent the 2019/20 season on loan with Rangers.

Ojo endured a promising spell at Ibrox, scoring five goals and registering seven assists in a total of 36 appearances for Steven Gerrard’s side, and a move to a Championship side could now be on the cards.

Ameobi was one of Forest’s most important players under Sabri Lamouchi in 2019/20, but following Adama Diakhaby’s return to Huddersfield, the Reds lack depth down the left-hand side.

Here, then, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to this potential arrival from Anfield…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Would love this’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging transfer links with Liverpool player

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: