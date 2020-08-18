‘Would love this’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging transfer links with Liverpool player

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo, as per reports from Goal.

The Reds have been very active in the transfer window thus far this summer, completing the signings of Jack Colback, Tyler Blackett and Lyle Taylor all on free transfers ahead of next season.

Sabri Lamouchi will be keen to strengthen his squad even further, though, with a new winger likely to be on his radar as he looks to provide competition for Sammy Ameobi and Joe Lolley.

Quiz: Did these 12 ex-Nottingham Forest players actually ever score for the club?

1 of 12 Kelvin Wilson? Yes No

According to Goal, Forest, and their Championship rivals Reading and Huddersfield Town, are interested in making a move for Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo.

Ojo has made only eight Premier League appearances for Liverpool since coming through the ranks at Anfield, and has endured several loan spells away in his career.

The 23-year-old – who has spent time on loan with Wigan Athletic, Wolves, Fulham and Stade Reims – spent the 2019/20 season on loan with Rangers.

Ojo endured a promising spell at Ibrox, scoring five goals and registering seven assists in a total of 36 appearances for Steven Gerrard’s side, and a move to a Championship side could now be on the cards.

Ameobi was one of Forest’s most important players under Sabri Lamouchi in 2019/20, but following Adama Diakhaby’s return to Huddersfield, the Reds lack depth down the left-hand side.

Here, then, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to this potential arrival from Anfield…

Remember seeing him for Wolves against us and thought he was decent. — Will Hobson (@Willh1985) August 18, 2020

Would love this, we definitely need more depth out wide — C-REX (@Rixxy182) August 18, 2020

Interesting we defo need a winger.. is he left or right sided — 🇬🇧 Ian 🇬🇧 (@RedwingUK1978) August 18, 2020

Better players out their to be fair — chris (@madmonday1967) August 18, 2020

If this is true, wow. Fantastic player. — Liam Statham (@Liamstatham) August 18, 2020

Rather Murphy — Matt (@Skelton141) August 18, 2020

See wasn’t going completely insane 🤦🏼‍♂️🤣 but my point was we need a ball carrying midfield anyway so would rather have him then Ojo as Ojo’s stats aren’t great. pic.twitter.com/jGEbOBPrP0 — Aaron A (@Allsebrook94) August 18, 2020

Rather Ejaria tbf — Aaron A (@Allsebrook94) August 18, 2020

Seams to be an alternative to Murphy. — Will Hobson (@Willh1985) August 18, 2020

I see we’re linked to Sheyi Ojo. I think Lowe would be a better option. Granted he’d be more expensive but you never know how much these Prem kids are earning! — Jarv (@Jarv48875221) August 18, 2020

Wingers needed two would be nice if possible — JP (@JpnffcPrice) August 18, 2020

Adomah on his way i guess — alex swift (@hathernred) August 18, 2020