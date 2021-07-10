Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Would love this,’ ‘Great player’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react as QPR player emerges as target

A number of Sheffield Wednesday supporters have been reacting to the latest reports from the Sheffield Star that the Owls are interested in making a move for QPR winger Olamide Shodipo.

Wednesday are in need of adding attacking options to their squad before the start of the campaign and the latest report from the Sheffield Star reveals they are taking an interest in Shodipo.

The 24-year-old spent time last season out on loan with Oxford United in League One and he enjoyed a strong campaign in the third tier. In total, he managed to register 11 goals and two assists in his 41 league appearances for the Us to help them reach the play-off semi-finals.

Shodipo is someone that can drive at defences and make things happen in the final third, but he has yet to really fully establish himself in QPR’s first team. That could potentially open the door for Wednesday to make a move for him if the R’s decide he can leave the club this summer.

Many Wednesday supporters were enthused by this latest transfer report and believe that Shodipo could potentially be the right addition for them to make to their squad this summer.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


