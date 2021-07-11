Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Would love this’, ‘Get him in’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as club plot ambitious move for 21-cap international

Published

5 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in Bailey Peacock-Farrell, with Burnley potentially open to loaning the keeper out this window.

The 24-year-old has been behind Nick Pope at Turf Moor since arriving from Leeds United in 2019, and Sun reporter Alan Nixon has suggested that a temporary switch could be on the cards if Wayne Hennessey moves to the Clarets as cover.

And, the journalist also confirmed that the Owls have made their interest in the keeper known.

Despite his lack of game time in recent years at club level, Peacock-Farrell has still been playing for Northern Ireland, with the stopper having now won 21 caps for his country.

Therefore, bringing him in as a League One club would be a real coup for Wednesday, so it’s no surprise to see the fans were very encouraged by this link, particularly as there are some doubts over whether either Cameron Dawson or Joe Wildsmith are good enough to be the number one next season.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the news…


Article title: ‘Would love this’, ‘Get him in’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as club plot ambitious move for 21-cap international

