Burnley are in the luxurious position at the top of the Championship table, knowing that promotion could be wrapped up over the Easter weekend if results fall their way.

Vincent Kompany's side have been on the road to promotion for some time now and that allows focus to drift onto recruitment for what will be a return to the Premier League.

One name recently emerging onto the Clarets' radar is Bart Verbruggen of Anderlecht, with The Sun reporting that Kompany could raid his former club.

Could Burnley sign Verbruggen?

It's claimed that Anderlecht are looking for £15m for the goalkeeper's service this summer, with Burnley and Liverpool interested.

Verbruggen has made 26 appearances in the Anderlecht first-team so far, conceding 29 goals and registering nine clean sheets in that time.

Burnley's advantage is that they could offer the 20-year-old "a step up the ladder immediately" in terms of playing regularly in the Premier League. Liverpool see Verbruggen as a long-term replacement for Alisson.

Arijanet Muric is currently Burnley's No.1 and has played 36 times in the Championship this season. However, Verbruggen is seen as one of the best young goalkeepers across Europe and the thought of him arriving at Turf Moor has the Burnley fans excited:

Despite that positivity, others are struggling to see Burnley pull off what would be such a good move.

There was even some support for Muric, with one fan determined for the 24-year-old to get his chance.