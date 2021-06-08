Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Would love this’, ‘Belter of a player’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as Boro line up swoop for 27-year-old

A number of Middlesbrough supporters have been reacting to the latest report from Football Insider that Neil Warnock’s side are lining up a move for Luton Town midfielder Pelly Ruddock.

The midfielder is set to become a free agent this summer with his contract at Luton expiring, although the latest report from Football Insider does reveal that the Hatters are still in talks with him over a potential new deal.

It is believed though that his contract situation has opened the door for other clubs, and now Middlesbrough have could make a move for the 27-year-old. Boro are thought to be ready to offer a long-term contract to Pelly Ruddock in order to secure his signature.

The midfielder has been an excellent servant for Luton and has helped the club recover from being in the National League and helped them work their way back into the Championship.

Last term, Pelly Ruddock managed to make 44 Championship appearances and scored two goals and provided three assists in that time. He has previously been reportedly on the radar of West Brom, Norwich City and Swansea City.

Many Middlesbrough fans were confident that he would be the right signing to bring into the Riverside this summer, with many urging Boro to get this move over the line.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


