Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackburn Rovers

‘Would love him’, ‘Get him’ – These fans react as Manchester City talent linked with EFL switch

Published

6 mins ago

on

Blackburn are keen to bring Manchester City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis back to the club on loan, although there is fierce competition for his signature.

The defender joined Rovers in the winter window last season and went on to feature in 19 games for Tony Mowbray’s side. Whilst the team generally struggled, the 19-year-old impressed and showed why he is so highly-rated by the Premier League champions.

Despite that, it’s obviously going to be really difficult for the England youth international to get any minutes for Pep Guardiola.

Therefore, another temporary switch could be on the cards and Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that going back to Ewood Park is a possibility, although he confirmed that newly-promoted Brentford and some German clubs are also keen.

As you would expect, the news went down well with the Rovers support, who would gladly take Harwood-Bellis back for another spell.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Would love him’, ‘Get him’ – These fans react as Manchester City talent linked with EFL switch

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: