‘Would likely take big money to prize him away’ – West Ham eyeing 10-goal EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham United are reportedly keeping tabs on Bournemouth forward Arnaut Danjuma.

The 24-year-old has impressed for the Cherries in the Championship this term and, according to The Sun, both the Hammers and Southampton are watching him ahead of the summer.

So would Danjuma be a good signing for West Ham? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

I’ll be honest, if West Ham get a deal for Lingard over the line, I don’t see why they’d need a player like Danjuma.

Danjuma is super talented and is a Premier League player in my eyes, but I don’t understand why West Ham would make this deal a priority.

Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen have been two excellent signings, whilst Pablo Fornals is also on the books.

Lingard has gelled that attack together at West Ham and will surely be targeting a permanent deal for him in the summer.

That might be a difficult deal to do given his form, which would then mean a transfer for Danjuma would make more sense.

However, I just don’t see the logic in chasing the Bournemouth man whilst Lingard remains a possibility.

If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this AFC Bournemouth midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Cherries fan?

1 of 20 What nationality is Arnaut Danjuma? Dutch Italian French Danish

George Harbey

He’d be a good signing, but it shouldn’t be a priority.

West Ham brought in Said Benrahma in the summer and Jarrod Bowen before that, and in those two players, they have two excellent wingers who are both up and coming.

I’m a big fan of Danjuma and think he is an excellent player who has contributed to so many goals and assists this season.

He’d be a class act in the Premier League, but for me, West Ham need a potent goalscorer at the top of the pitch.

They need to sign Ivan Toney instead, I think.

Chris Thorpe

I think he’s been superb for the Cherries so far and I could definitely see him making the step up to the Premier League.

I like the fact that he is direct and has a strong desire to score goals from wide areas, a trait that a lot of wingers in the top flight seem to lack.

Said Benrahma hasn’t made the impact that many people would’ve predicted as of yet and as a result a spot on the left hand side could be crying out for Danjuma at the London Stadium.

It would likely take big money to prize him away from Bournemouth but I am sure the hammers will look to spend big if they qualify for Europe, so this is a rumour that is worth keeping an eye on.