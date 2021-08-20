Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Would like to think we have a replacement already prepared’ – Many West Brom fans react to impending departure

Published

6 mins ago

on

Stoke City are reportedly set to sign West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers on loan for the 2021/22 campaign today, which has drawn an interesting reaction from many Baggies fans. 

Sawyers rejoined Albion after six years away in the summer of 2019 and was a pivotal player in their promotion to the Premier League but found opportunities harder to come by last term and has seemed out of favour completely under new manager Valerien Ismael.

It’s no huge surprise then that the 29-year-old is set to leave the club before the transfer window closes with The Telegraph’s John Percy reporting that he is set to sign for the Potters today on a season-long loan deal.

The technical midfielder has a huge amount of experience in the Championship, with 169 appearances under his belt in the division, and will add some more quality to Michael O’Neill’s midfield.

Sawyer’s departure will leave Albion with Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt, and Quevin Castro as their main central midfield options, though Semi Ajayi does have experience in that role.

His impending move to Stoke has caused a stir among Baggies supporters, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…


