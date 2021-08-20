‘Would like to think we have a replacement already prepared’ – Many West Brom fans react to impending departure

Stoke City are reportedly set to sign West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers on loan for the 2021/22 campaign today, which has drawn an interesting reaction from many Baggies fans.

Sawyers rejoined Albion after six years away in the summer of 2019 and was a pivotal player in their promotion to the Premier League but found opportunities harder to come by last term and has seemed out of favour completely under new manager Valerien Ismael.

It’s no huge surprise then that the 29-year-old is set to leave the club before the transfer window closes with The Telegraph’s John Percy reporting that he is set to sign for the Potters today on a season-long loan deal.

The technical midfielder has a huge amount of experience in the Championship, with 169 appearances under his belt in the division, and will add some more quality to Michael O’Neill’s midfield.

Sawyer’s departure will leave Albion with Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt, and Quevin Castro as their main central midfield options, though Semi Ajayi does have experience in that role.

His impending move to Stoke has caused a stir among Baggies supporters, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

Best of luck to Sawyers. Was brilliant parts of our promotion journey. Great honest guy, WBA runs through his blood so can only wish him the best 💙 #wba #scfc https://t.co/kADGSjm0Wg — Alan (@AlanWBA123) August 19, 2021

He’s a good player and a good person and the club and the supporters should be proud of him. #wba https://t.co/9KbIsomGZW — Rob Leacock (@robertleacock1) August 20, 2021

This gives me a bit of hope that there may genuinely be someone incoming to fill the void 👀 #WBA https://t.co/FXQnmzJjuD — Samson (@ItsSamson2) August 19, 2021

Good move for him he’s not gonna fit into the style VI plays don’t understand the disrespect towards sawyers boyhood Albion fan and played a big part in us getting promoted a few seasons ago #wba https://t.co/vCbYBckmxj — joe (@JoeAlbion1878) August 19, 2021

Shame it’s not worked out for him. I know how much it meant to him to play and score for Albion. “It meant more” wasn’t just a throwaway comment he really felt it. Hate the way it’s ended for him though and Stoke aren’t the sort of club he will do well at sadly. Best of luck tho https://t.co/DHu3n7Utnf — Nick Hughes (@Nik_Ader) August 19, 2021

Sad that it never really worked out for him here but, I, as well as most other wba supporters, wish him nothing but success. Good luck @RomaineSawyers https://t.co/kGutGVTxN0 — 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙤🇲🇶 (@Tkpwba) August 19, 2021

A shame things haven’t worked out for Sawyers, especially as you could see what it meant to him when he rejoined the club. Some good spells in 19/20 but really struggled last year. He clearly isn’t the right fit for the current set up so this is a good move for him. https://t.co/MgyfwcwVA0 — Ashley Burtoft (@AshBurty) August 19, 2021

Sawyers was never going to fit into Ismael’s system, so all I can say is good luck to him. I would like to think we have a replacement already prepared. #WBA https://t.co/10z9aI7K10 — Glenn Thompson (@glennthompson85) August 19, 2021